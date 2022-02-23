Art Notes for Feb. 24

Les Yeux du Monde will present “Turn on the Light!: A Memorial Show in Honor of Lyn Bolen Warren” from March 5 through April 30. An opening reception is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. March 5.

Warren dreamed before her death of creating a show of light-filled and light-inspired works to anticipate collective emergence from the COVID pandemic and demonstrate hope for the future. The gallery is creating the show in her honor as its first exhibition of 2022.

Look for Picasso works on paper and a variety of light-infused works from artists Warren inspired throughout her career.

Masks are required for entering the gallery. which is at 841 Wolf Trap Road. The gallery remains closed during February, but private appointments may be scheduled by emailing LYDMGallery@gmail.com or calling (434) 882-2622.

Atlas Coffee will present a joint exhibition by painters Kris Bowmaster and Nat Rogers during March. Drop by 2206 B Fontaine Ave. Learn more at atlascoffeecville.com.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia has received a gift of 35 paintings from the Castillo-Brown Collection. Greg Castillo, professor of architectural history at University of California, Berkeley, and his partner, Gary Brown, are donating paintings that were created between 2002 and 2022 at Spinifex Arts Project.

Spinifex Arts Project was created in 1997 in the remote desert community of Tjuntjutjara as part of the Native Title documentation process. The people who had been forced out of the Great Victoria Desert in the 1950s by nuclear testing returned in the 1980s and made a Native Title claim for 20,000 square miles of their homeland. Learn more about the multi-year gift at kluge-ruhe.org.

Kluge-Ruhe also will present “Striking: A Conversation with Artists Katie West and Thea Anamara Perkins” at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The members of the Boomalli urban artist collective will speak with moderator Brendan O’Donnell about the art they are working on and the future of art in the public sphere. To register for the virtual event, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville is presenting “Compositions in Blue: Cyanotypes” by Mary Holland and “Eden” by Priscilla Whitlock through March 27.

Holland’s cyanotype creations use an alternative photographic process that uses a photosensitive solution of iron salts to produce rich Prussian blue prints. Many of the pieces include silver foil, watercolors and collage. Holland is a professional artist and educator and serves as director of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Studio School.

Whitlock is exhibiting monoprints that are made entirely by hand. The award-winning plein air painter paints directly on a plate and then uses a press to transfer the image to paper.