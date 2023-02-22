Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards will extend its popular watercolor classes with Amy Woods into March. Classes will be available on March 9, 21, 26 and 30 for $120.

Guests will gather in the Greenhouse to learn the basics of watercolor painting, including mixing and brush techniques, and then get to work creating paintings inspired by Pippin Hill’s gardens. Supplies are included. While they paint, guests can sip sparkling wine and snack on charcuterie board treats.

To buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com. Learn more about the class and other offerings at pippinhillfarm.com.

C’ville Arts will present “Art is Good Therapy and Good Therapy is an Art,” featuring works by Innisfree Village, during March. Look for a collection of items from Innisfree Village’s Woodshop and Weavery. A First Fridays opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. March 3.

Innisfree Village in Crozet has been sharing creations from its woodshop, weavery, kitchens, art studio, gardens and bakery since 1971. A life-sharing community with adults with intellectual disabilities, the village offers residents a chance to create high-quality goods and gain a sense of personal accomplishment and community pride.

Items from the floor and table looms of the Weavery use all-natural fibers, Only native hardwoods and oil finishes are used in the Woodshop. Learn more at https://www.innisfreevillage.org.

C’ville Arts, established in 1997, is a cooperative membership gallery of more than 60 local artists and crafters who exhibit paintings, photography, fiber arts, clay, pottery, jewelry, quilting, mosaics, leather and wood.

Visit wwwcvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500 for details about the exhibition.