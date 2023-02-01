Art Notes for Feb. 2

The Gallery at Studio Ix will present “The Golden String Art Show,” a group show curated by Sophie Gibson, from Friday through Feb. 26. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The exhibition is filled with visual artists’ responses to a song — “The Gold String” by songwriter and music mentor Devon Sproule. Sproule will be on hand to perform during Friday’s reception.

Her song begins, “I’m imagining a golden string that is connecting everything, but especially beings where love has been.”

Gibson, a Charlottesville-based artist primarily working in figurative ceramic sculptures, maintains a studio practice at Visible Records and teaches sculpture classes at City Clay.

An Artist Talk & Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Learn more at www.studioix.co.

Les Yeux du Monde will present a luncheon and artist talk with Janet Bruce at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the gallery at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlottesville.

Bruce’s work can be seen in “Locus Amoenus,” her new body of work on view at Les Yeux du Monde through Feb. 26. She began an extensive exploration of color during pandemic isolation, and her 160-inch-tall installation takes a look through history of a cultural fascination with color.

For information, visit LYDM.co, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2622.

McGuffey Art Center is planning a First Fridays reception for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for the following new exhibitions: Works by Sam Fisher and Anna Fox Ryan in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; Jing Shui and Robert Bricker in the First-Floor North galleries; Mike Powers and Charles Peale in the First-Floor South galleries; “Hearts: A UVa Student Exhibition” in the Second-Floor North and South galleries; and “Red” in the Associate Gallery.

For information, go to mcguffeyart center.com.

Crozet Arts and Crafts Festivals have been set for May 13 and 14 for the Spring Festival and Oct. 7 and 8 for the Fall Festival. The jury is in session Friday through Feb. 12, and artists and exhibitors will be notified by Feb. 19. The festival is marking its 43rd anniversary this year, and more than 120 fine artists and contemporary craft artisans from around the country will be exhibiting their work.

Learn more at crozetfestival.com.