Art Notes for Feb. 18

» Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department “The New Deal is Today: World Progress Association Posters” by illustrator and designer Barbara Shenefield, an online-only exhibition of works inspired by Depression-era federal art program posters, can be seen through March 31 at pvcc.edu/performingarts.

Shenefield, an associate artist at McGuffey Art Center and a featured artist in PVCC’s “Let There Be Light” outdoor installation in 2020, earned a BFA in visual arts from the State University of New York at Purchase and studied architecture at New York City’s Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. Her exploration of the New Deal-era posters is inspired by the retro, yet contemporary, graphic appeal of the original genre.

After the exhibition closes, art fans still will be able to see the images, as they will be archived online at pvcc.edu/programs/divisions/humanities. To learn more, call (434) 961-5362.

» Woodberry Forest School will present “Paintings and Sculpture by John and Lena Murray” online through March 5 at https://www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

In observance of COVID-19 safety precautions, the exhibition in the Baker Gallery in the school’s Walker Fine Arts Center is open for in-person viewing only to members of the campus community, but all 45 paintings and sculptures will be included in the virtual version. All of the works in the exhibition are for sale. For information, dial (540) 360-4370.