Art Notes for Feb. 17

Visible Records will present “On the Palette of Scarlet,” an exhibition of photographs by Fumi Ishino. An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, and the exhibition will be on view through April 15.

The exhibition includes photographs he has taken in the past five years. Ishino, an artist based in Los Angeles and Tokyo, is using red to explore opposing feelings of danger and safety, regulation and freedom, disgrace and honor, and low status and high status in social power structure.

The gallery at 1740 Broadway St. is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Learn more at visible-records/com.

FLOW will return to the Rivanna River banks around Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center on May 1 after two years away. This year, the Rivanna River art festival’s theme will be “Flo(w)ralia,” which takes its name from an ancient Roman festival honoring Flora, goddess of flowers and fertility.

There will be an en plein aire painting competition, and the resulting works will be shown in an exhibition at the center. More information will be released soon. For details, go to chromaprojects.com.

