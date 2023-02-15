Quirk Gallery Charlottesville welcomes everyone to an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for “Constant Anomalies,” a new exhibition by award-winning painter Suzanna Fields.

Fields, an Abingdon native, maintains studios in Richmond and Afton. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Mary Baldwin College and her master of arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The exhibition can be seen in the gallery through April 16 and on Quirk’s exhibitions page all year long. To learn more, email gallery manager Diana Nelson at diana@quirkgallery.com or visit quirkgallery.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present artist talks by three artists featured in the recent exhibition “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography.”

Tokie Rome-Taylor will speak at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cara Romero will be there at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and Sarah Maple is featured at 5:30 p.m. March 17. Learn more by visiting uvafralin artmuseum.virginia.edu.