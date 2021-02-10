Art Notes for Feb. 11

» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will present the fourth annual “Face to Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City” throughout February in the gallery’s windows at 209 Monticello Road.
Artists Michael Jones, Laura Lee Gulledge, Luke Roberts, Tesceline Tabilas, Jae Johnson, Benita Mayo, Miriam Tobias, Sarah Miller, Matt Eich, Christy Baker, Derrick J. Waller and Raneem Tarfa have teamed up with Charlottesville residents to cultivate friendships and capture meaningful likenesses. Viewers can see biographical information and learn more about the local residents featured in the portraits.
The exhibition also can be viewed online at thebridgepai.org. Past years’ portraits can be seen online as well.
» McGuffey Art Center will present “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” a multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, through March 28. Water serves as a metaphor for the Black experience in works by 25 Black artists from Virginia that can be seen on all floors at McGuffey.
Look for works by Bolanle Adeboye, Tronja Anglero, Janee Bradford (Marley Nichelle), Sahara Clemons, Ellis Finney, Larry D. Giles, Clinton Helms, Maleik Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Dena Jennings, Jae Johnson, Leslie Lillard, Benita Mayo, Jackie Merritt, Richard “Kweisi” Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Adrienne Oliver, Kori Price, Dorothy Marie Rice, Darrell Rose, Amdane Sanda, Benford D. Stellmacher Jr., Derrick J. Waller, Lillie Williams and Michael E. Williams.
The exhibition can be seen from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Masks are required, and social distancing must be maintained. A variety of related virtual events, including talks, a short film screening, poetry readings and livestreamed performances, will be scheduled in February and March. Details will be shared on Facebook and Instagram. For details, and to see the exhibition online, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» McGuffey Art Center also is offering registration for its virtual and in-person Winter/Spring Classes. Head to mcguffeyartcenter.com to learn about art classes taught by John A. Hancock, Jane Skafte, Karen Eide, Jing Shui, Lisa Philipps and Martin Geiger and family music classes by David Berzonsky and Estela Knott.
» “Say Their Names” by Laura Lee Gulledge, a collection of 12 portraits in India ink on cardboard, is on display in the windows at Silverchair at 316 E. Main St., next to Heather Heyer Way, through March. Portraits of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Marcus David-Peters, Sage Smith and others subjected to racial violence will be accompanied by biographical details and information viewers can use to support the subjects’ families.
The exhibit also include a work created in collaboration with rapper LaQuinn that features his lyrics to his song “Black Lives Matter.” The rapper is Sage Smith’s uncle.
From noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Feb. 19, Gulledge will be visible in the windows painting new “Living in Peace” portraits that honor living subjects.
For information, go to whoislauralee.com.
» Second Street Gallery: “Theodora Miller: Affirmations” can be seen by appointment only through Feb. 26 in the Dové Gallery. The self-taught Richmond-based artist uses layers of acrylic paint, paint chips, gouache, ink, pencil, pastels and collage to create her works. Her calligraphic designs draw on symbols from her Greek heritage.
“Leigh Suggs: Hurry Slowly,” an exhibit of the Richmond artist’s works on paper, can be seen by appointment only through March 26 in the Main Gallery. Her “Postal Quilt” series includes security envelopes from across the country that Suggs painstakingly folded and stitched. Also included are large-scale works in “On Our Way” and hand-cut works that include “Pacing the Races IV.”
Appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Learn more about the exhibits online at secondstreetgallery.org or by calling (434) 977-7284.
» The Barn Swallow will reopen on weekends in March after a break. In the meantime, art fans can take advantage of Valentine’s Day Weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s also possible to schedule an appointment by calling (434) 979-4884.
The online shop will remain open. For details, go to thebarnswallow.com/shop.
» The 2021 City Art Bus Competition is accepting submissions through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28 at tomtomfoundation.org.
The seventh annual event gives artists a chance to cover a city bus with a whimsical design.
Use the template provided on the website to provide a concept sketch of what your bus design would look like and upload it.
Two winning designs will be determined through a combination of a public vote, votes from CAT and JAUNT employees and a juried panel. Each winner will receive a $500 commission to create a digitally printed vinyl wrap to cover a bus.
» Carver 4-County Museum in Culpeper will present a 10-month virtual exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” that will focus on the lives of 10 women of color who worked in Orange, Madison, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. From March 1 to 31, the exhibit honors educator Murcelle Coleman, who spent a year of her extensive teaching career at George Washington Carver Regional High School. The museum is in the former library space of the Carver building, which is now the Carver Center.
For details, go to carver4cm.org starting March 1.