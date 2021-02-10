Art Notes for Feb. 11

From noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Feb. 19, Gulledge will be visible in the windows painting new “Living in Peace” portraits that honor living subjects.

For information, go to whoislauralee.com.

» Second Street Gallery: “Theodora Miller: Affirmations” can be seen by appointment only through Feb. 26 in the Dové Gallery. The self-taught Richmond-based artist uses layers of acrylic paint, paint chips, gouache, ink, pencil, pastels and collage to create her works. Her calligraphic designs draw on symbols from her Greek heritage.

“Leigh Suggs: Hurry Slowly,” an exhibit of the Richmond artist’s works on paper, can be seen by appointment only through March 26 in the Main Gallery. Her “Postal Quilt” series includes security envelopes from across the country that Suggs painstakingly folded and stitched. Also included are large-scale works in “On Our Way” and hand-cut works that include “Pacing the Races IV.”

Appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Learn more about the exhibits online at secondstreetgallery.org or by calling (434) 977-7284.