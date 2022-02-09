Art Notes for Feb. 10

Sisters Project Peru Art Auction is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Spring Beach Club. The auction is led by a team of University of Virginia students.

Maya Koehn-Wu, a second-year urban planning major and dance minor at UVa, and her younger sister, Natalie, founded Sisters Project Peru to help raise funds for the village of Huacahuasi, Peru, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the tourism income needed to meet goals of providing running water and a medical clinic. Establishing a medical clinic in Huacahuasi will mean that villagers no longer will face a four-hour walk to the nearest clinic to access basic medical care.

Learn more online at sistersproject peru.org/events. Art fans who can’t attend but would like to donate to help make the medical clinic a reality can go to sistersprojectperu.org/donate.

The Arts Center in Orange is presenting “Desegregation in Orange County Schools: A Historical Exhibition Presented by the Orange County African American Historical Society” through March 11. The exhibition explores the impact of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling on Orange County and its students.

Plan ahead for “Women’s Diversity Forum: We Walk with Harriet” from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the center. Rebecca Coleman and Gail Marshall lead the Women’s Diversity Forum.

Orange County residents Ellen and Bob Pitera and their sons, Doug and Charlie; Ellen Wessel; and Dani Rivera will discuss their week-long walk tracing Harriet Tubman’s first escape route from Cambridge, Maryland, to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Everyone is welcome — including children. For details, call the center at (540) 672-7311.

Monticello Chapter of the Smocking Arts Guild of America will present a display case of hand-smocked and hand-embroidered items at Central Library during February in honor of National Smocking and Embroidery Month.

Items on view include Christmas ornaments, eggs, dresses, bonnets, hair barrettes, shorts smocked with puppy dogs and other examples of the needle arts. The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Peace Lutheran Church. Learn more about the group at (540) 923-4377.

Crozet Artisan Depot is offering a Meet the Artists Event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday featuring the creative sister team behind Mary Maveline Originals.

The jewelry line by sisters Anna Lee, a metalsmith, and Amy Snowden, a watercolorist, is in the spotlight during February at the depot at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. For information, go to crozetartisandepot.com.