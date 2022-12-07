Art Notes for Dec. 8

McGuffey Arts Center will present its annual Members’ Holiday Show in the First- and Second-Floor Hallway Galleries and the Holiday Shop in the Smith Gallery through Dec. 31.

There will be original art, home goods, ceramics, fiber arts, prints, jewelry and other creations. It’s a way to support local artists and give handmade gifts. Find out more at www,mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Second Street Gallery is presenting “Mariana Parisca: Her Deeds” in the Main Gallery and “Ramona Martinez: Visions of Mary” in the Dové Gallery. Both can be seen through Jan. 21, 2023.

Parisca, a Richmond-based artist, will present mixed-media works and an installation by Parisca and collaborators Lari Garcia, agustine zegers, Christine Buckley, Sandy Williams IV and Paul van den Bijgaart.

Martinez, a visual artist, writer and musician, will display linoleum printmaking informed by German and Mexican printmaking from the early 20th century. She founded the radical art zine Mala Leche with fellow artist Sri Kodakalla and writes and performs original music in Ramona & The Holy Smokes.

For details, go to secondstreetgallery.com or call (434) 977-7284.

Palmyra Arts Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outdoors on Stone Jail Street in Palmyra. It’s a chance to walk around the Village of Palmyra and take a self-guided historic walking tour, visit local businesses and stop by the Fluvanna County Public Library table for a craft kit. Details are at business.fluvannachamber.org..

The Barn Swallow’s December holiday hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Look for new pottery, candles for the hearth, scarves, butterfly adornments and other new items.

The gallery will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Head to www.thebarnswallow.com for more information.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will present Holiday Music in the Gallery by local musicians from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again Dec. 15 and 21. The event is free, and everyone is welcome.

Quirk also will present a Holiday (mini) Market in its pink Living Room from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Merchants will include Etymology Jewelry, Gillian Valentine, Molly Oh Vintage and Asteria Vintage Co. While you’re there, make plants to participate in Holiday Shop and Sip by visiting Cake Bloom, EWE fine fiber goods, Shenanigans, Bottle House, Basketful Lifestyle & Gifts and Eloise; if you collect signatures from all these participating Main Street businesses, you can receive a complimentary beverage from the Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar.

For information, go to www.quirkhotels.com.