Art Notes for Dec. 30

Ben Greenberg’s new exhibition of photographs, “Natural Public Lands of Virginia,” can be seen from Wednesday through Feb. 25 at The Center at Belvedere. It’s an opportunity to see photos that will be included in his upcoming book.

A reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6, and a walking tour of the photos will follow at 6 p.m. A classroom presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 18.

The exhibit gives visitors a chance to reflect on precious landscapes and wildlife in national parks, wildlife refuges, nature preserves, protected regional parks and other public lands that help preserve natural treasures for future generations.

“Signs of the Day,” an exhibit by Dean Dass, has been extended through Jan. 31 at Les Yeux du Monde. A closing reception will be scheduled in January.

Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. To make an appointment, dial (434) 882-2622 or email