Art Notes for Dec. 3

» Chroma Projects will present December’s exhibition in Vault Virginia’s event space, instead of in its compact exhibit space there. An opening event for “What to My Wondering Eyes Should Appear: Leigh Anne Chambers & Aggie Zed with Michelle Gagliano” is et for 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Look for fantastical mixed-media tabletop sculptures by Zed and paintings by Chambers and Gagliano. Wear a mask and expect no more than 12 people to be admitted at any one time.
Weekend hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19, and by appointments at other times. To make an appointment, text (434) 806-9667 or email artlab@chromaprojects.com.
» McGuffey Art Center has issued a new call for artists for its Artist Residency Program. Free residency space is available for limited periods on a rotating basis, and interested artists may apply; the first slot will be available in January 2021.
Established and working artists in all media, including visual and performing arts, living in Charlottesville and neighboring counties in Central Virginia may apply. Black, Indigenous and Artists of Color are encouraged to apply. Learn more online at mcguffeyartcenter.com, or email mcguffeyrei@gmail.com.
» Charlottesville Mural Project and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative announced that a new mural is in progress on the exterior of Meals on Wheels at 704 Rose Hill Drive. Created by Charlottesville-based artists Federico Cuatlacuatl and Chicho Lorenzo, the mural project serves to remind local residents of the importance of Meals on Wheels’ work in the community and gives local students and school faculty members an opportunity to participate in the process.
Local students will be able to take home portions of the mural cloth, which they will paint and bring back for inclusion in the mural design.
» Michael McGurk’s exhibit of paintings and drawings in the Purcell Gallery at Louisa Arts Center has been extended through Jan. 9, 2021.
» “Laura Wooten: View from the Ridge” can be seen Friday through Jan. 22, 2021, at Second Street Gallery. Look for a series of more than 90 small works Wooten painted while inspired by walks she had taken with her dog.
Wooten’s works examine the changes in fields and meadows near a Blue Ridge Mountain view that she encountered on daily walks over more than a year.
In a partnership with Apex Clean Energy, visitors will be able to reflect on their own relationships with the land and write down their comments.
The exhibition is available by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and social distancing will be maintained. Learn more at secondsgtreetgsallery.org.
» Second Street Gallery also presents a new exhibition of watercolor paintings by Frank Webster. “Katabasis,” which examines the power of nature and a descent into a figurative underworld, can be viewed in the Dové Gallery through Jan. 22, 2021, by appointment only between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
The Queens, New York-based artist has been examining the ethereal landscapes of northwest Iceland in juxtaposition with his urban environment. Go to secondstreetgallery.org to make an appointment.
Wooten earned her bachelor’s degree in art and architecture from the University of Virginia and served as an Aunspaugh Post-Baccalaureate Fellow in Studio Art before completing her MFA at American University.
» The Monticello Artisan Trail gives shoppers and art fans a chance to see what Albemarle and Nelson artists have to offer. The self-guided trail includes Brian Lacey Pottery, Buck Island Bay Decoys, Hill Girl Crafts, Mountain Vision Pottery, Muddy Creek Pottery, Penny Sipple Leather, the Rockfish Gallery of Fine Art and Exquisite Crafts and the heART of Nelson Collective.
Look for an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 for heART of Nelson Collective and a 2nd Saturday Pop-Up Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in front of 611 Front St. in Lovingston.
Learn more about the Monticello Artisan Trail at facebook.com/MonticelloArtisanTrail. Get details about heART of Nelson Collective at nelsoncounty.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!