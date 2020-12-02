Art Notes for Dec. 3

» Chroma Projects will present December’s exhibition in Vault Virginia’s event space, instead of in its compact exhibit space there. An opening event for “What to My Wondering Eyes Should Appear: Leigh Anne Chambers & Aggie Zed with Michelle Gagliano” is et for 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Look for fantastical mixed-media tabletop sculptures by Zed and paintings by Chambers and Gagliano. Wear a mask and expect no more than 12 people to be admitted at any one time.

Weekend hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19, and by appointments at other times. To make an appointment, text (434) 806-9667 or email artlab@chromaprojects.com.

» McGuffey Art Center has issued a new call for artists for its Artist Residency Program. Free residency space is available for limited periods on a rotating basis, and interested artists may apply; the first slot will be available in January 2021.

Established and working artists in all media, including visual and performing arts, living in Charlottesville and neighboring counties in Central Virginia may apply. Black, Indigenous and Artists of Color are encouraged to apply. Learn more online at mcguffeyartcenter.com, or email mcguffeyrei@gmail.com.