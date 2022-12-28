Art Notes for Dec. 29

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “The Studio Sale” in January. Visitors can find all kinds of locally made art and craft pieces by member artists on sale.

Member artists create paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery and a variety of works in fiber, glass, clay, quilling, mosaics, leather and wood. Get all the details at www.cvillearts.org, or call (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere will open a new exhibition by artists Donna Koutrakos, Brent Ruffner, Diane Wilkin, Jane Goodman and Tom Tartaglino on Tuesday. It will be on view during January and February.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; the exhibition is closed Saturdays and Sundays. Learn more by calling (434) 974-7756.

Random Row Brewing Co. will show “Local Landscapes,” an exhibit by photographer Andy Stafford, during January and February. The BozART Fine Art Collective member and Albemarle County native will display images of Shenandoah skylines, Sugar Hollow streams and cliffs in Corniglia.

The winner of a charity drawing to raise funds for ARSACS research will take home Stafford’s 2023 Photography Calendar. Find out more at randomrow.com.

Artists John and Lena Murray are opening a new art school in Orange in a studio at the Silk Mill building. The founders of New York City’s Bridgeview School have been Orange residents since 2020, when John Murray started teaching art at Woodberry Forest School.

The new school, which has not been named yet, will teach drawing and painting to adults and young artists 12 and older. Classes are expected to begin in January.