Art Notes for Dec. 23

Local photographer Peter Forister is among the winners of Scenic Virginia’s 2021 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest.

His “Sharp Top Sunrise and Lenticular,” shot at Peaks of Otter in Bedford County, won the Mountains & Valleys category.

Robert Golub of Culpeper won the Rivers & Waterways category with “Foggy Daybreak,” shot at Lake Rillhurst near Culpeper.

Judges were photographer Ben Greenberg, author of “Natural Virginia”; Judy Watkins, special projects manager at Virginia Tourism Corporation; photographer Tom Saunders, formerly with Virginia Department of Transportation; and Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, advisory board member for and former president of Scenic Virginia.

If you like the winning images, notecards are available. Order a set of 10 cards, one of each winning photo, for $20, plus $5 shipping and handling. Order via email@scenicvirginia.org or call (804) 643-VIEW (8439).