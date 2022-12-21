Art Notes for Dec. 22

Matthew McLendon, who serves as J. Sanford Miller Family director and chief curator at The Fralin Museum of Art, has been appointed the new director and CEO at The McNay Art Museum, the first modern art museum in Texas.

The Fralin will launch a national search for a new director in the spring. McLendon will continue to serve The Fralin through late January and will start his new duties on Feb. 13.

McLendon’s six years at The Fralin have been notes for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplification of underrepresented and marginalized voices in museum settings.

Artist Doraine Glidden’s first solo show can be seen at Mas Tapas through January.

Glidden is showing about two dozen glass mosaic windows, large sculptural pieces and other creations. She uses glass, stones, gemstones, costume jewelry, pieces of broken china and other elements in her mosaic pieces. Skulls of deer, steer and bison are starting points for some of her sculptures.