Art Notes for Dec. 2

McGuffey Art Center is welcoming art fans to Winterfest, which coincides with First Fridays and the opening of the annual Holiday Show & Sale.
For First Fridays, there will be three floors of artworks and open studios, plus performances and music. Versa food truck will be there.
Winterfest starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday with family-friendly activities, plus an Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes for youths and adults. The Albemarle High School Choir will sing from 5:15 to 6 p.m., and Matty Metcalfe will play holiday music in the hallways on accordion.
The Holiday Show & Sale includes two floors of art and a fully stocked shop in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery filled with art, jewelry, home goods, cards, prints and other gifts. Online shopping also is available, so drop by mcguffeyartcenter.com/shop.
Second Street Gallery will open two new group exhibitions with an opening reception from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Look for “Inside the Artist’s Studio” in the Main Gallery and “The Third Mind” in the Dové Gallery. Both exhibitions will be on view through Jan. 21, 2022.
For “Inside the Artist’s Studio,” Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street’s chief curator, has paired one painter or printmaker with one photographer to create teams that have worked together since the summer. The teams are Ashon Crawley and Benita Mayo; Meesha Goldberg and Kori Price; Lauren Moses Gordon and Courtney Coker; Akemi Ohira and Derrick J. Waller; and Abigail Wilson and Jesus Pino Aguilar. Visitors will be able to see photographs documenting creation of art pieces alongside the finished works.
“The Third Mind” called on artists to team up in pairs, and each team created a single painting together. The teams include Erika Chu and Andrea Trimble; Zoe Edgecomb and Lisa Macchi; Brittany Fan and Ryan Trott; Diana Hale and Priscilla Whitlock; Lou Haney and Tobiah Mundt; Chris Haske and Steve Haske; Kweisi Morris and Andrew Sherogan; Joan H. Ranzini and Susan Crave Rosen; Valencia Robin and Sarah Boyts Yoder; Benford Stellmacher and Derrick J. Waller; and Kathyrn Wingate and Laura Josephine Snyder.
Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org.
Chroma Projects will present “Sugar Plum Dreams of the Anthropocene: Brad Birchett & Aggie Zed” in its Vault Virginia space through Dec. 18. A First Fridays opening will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The exhibition explores the concept of the Sugar Plum Fairy from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” and the ways in which the fantasy of enchantment can obscure heartaches, hard work and the desire for transformation.
Birchett teaches in Virginia Commonwealth University’s Art School and maintains a studio in Richmond. Zed lives and works in Louisa County. To learn more about their exhibition, go to chromaprojects.com.
C’ville Arts presents jeweler and textile artist Gillian Ruffa as December’s featured artist. She will be on hand for a First Fridays celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Look for her latest copper jewelry items, which feature verdigris finishes and other patina techniques. Ruffa also is known for her sterling silver pieces, many of which are set with garnet, amethyst, aquamarine and other richly hued stones.
Find out more at cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.
Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity will team up for a Holiday Studio Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 700 Wilder Drive.
A percentage of the price from Rothwell’s online sales through Dec. 15 will benefit Shelter for Help in Emergency to help domestic violence survivors.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Pottery Club will present its annual Pottery Club Sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday in the commons area of the college’s V. Earl Dickinson Building. Works will be priced from $75 to $5, and proceeds will provide funds to sponsor workshops by visiting master ceramicists. There will be handmade mugs, casseroles, pitchers, plates, vases, bowls and artworks. Learn more by calling (434) 961-5219.