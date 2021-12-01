Art Notes for Dec. 2

McGuffey Art Center is welcoming art fans to Winterfest, which coincides with First Fridays and the opening of the annual Holiday Show & Sale.

For First Fridays, there will be three floors of artworks and open studios, plus performances and music. Versa food truck will be there.

Winterfest starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday with family-friendly activities, plus an Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes for youths and adults. The Albemarle High School Choir will sing from 5:15 to 6 p.m., and Matty Metcalfe will play holiday music in the hallways on accordion.

The Holiday Show & Sale includes two floors of art and a fully stocked shop in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery filled with art, jewelry, home goods, cards, prints and other gifts. Online shopping also is available, so drop by mcguffeyartcenter.com/shop.

Second Street Gallery will open two new group exhibitions with an opening reception from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Look for “Inside the Artist’s Studio” in the Main Gallery and “The Third Mind” in the Dové Gallery. Both exhibitions will be on view through Jan. 21, 2022.