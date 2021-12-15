Art Notes for Dec. 16

Northside Library will present acrylic paintings by Ali Sullivan on its Art Wall.

Photography by James Sullivan can be seen in the Quiet Study Room.

“Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today,” an historical exhibit, will be on view through Jan. 8, 2022. It is a signature project of the Virginia Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration and is made possible by The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. G Gilmer Minor III.

The exhibit explores the legacy of women’s suffrage from 1920 to 2020 through the experiences of a diverse selection of women who worked to change their communities.

Learn more online at jmrl.org.

The 2021 Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest has announced its winners. Each winner receives a $200 gift card and a water conservation goodie bag.

The City of Charlottesville, the Albemarle County Service Authority and the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority teamed up to present the seventh annual campaign to inspire people to think about the value of water and the importance of water conservation in their daily lives.