Art Notes for Dec. 16

Northside Library will present acrylic paintings by Ali Sullivan on its Art Wall.
Photography by James Sullivan can be seen in the Quiet Study Room.
“Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today,” an historical exhibit, will be on view through Jan. 8, 2022. It is a signature project of the Virginia Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration and is made possible by The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. G Gilmer Minor III.
The exhibit explores the legacy of women’s suffrage from 1920 to 2020 through the experiences of a diverse selection of women who worked to change their communities.
The 2021 Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest has announced its winners. Each winner receives a $200 gift card and a water conservation goodie bag.
The City of Charlottesville, the Albemarle County Service Authority and the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority teamed up to present the seventh annual campaign to inspire people to think about the value of water and the importance of water conservation in their daily lives.
This year’s winners include Grant Smith, a second-grader at Mountaintop Montessori; Ruby Buchanan, a fourth-grader at Mountaintop Montessori; Nora Neathery, a sixth-grader at Henley Middle School; Jane Friesen, a seventh-grader at Village School; and Isabella Sorrentio, a senior at Albemarle High School. Leilani Durrette, a sixth-grader at Henley, won Fan Favorite honors.
Four teachers who encouraged their students to participate also have won prizes; each receives a $200 gift card to be used for classroom projects. The winning teachers are Ginnie Daugherty of Mountaintop Montessori, Julia Sapir of Tandem Friends School, Dana Snead of Henley Middle School and Megan Greenwood of Venable Elementary School. Learn more at www.charlottesville.gov/artcontest and imagineadaywithoutwater.org.