Art Notes for Dec. 15

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville will present an opening reception for “Elizabeth Graeber + Susan Graeber: Daily Observations” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Works by the mother-and-daughter artists can be seen online and in person starting Thursday; the exhibition will be on view through Feb. 12, 2023.

Elizabeth Graeber is an artist and illustrator who works in ink, gouache paint and watercolors. She looks for happy encounters that include animals, people and gardens.

Susan Graeber works in plein air on site and out of a studio at the Mill Center in Baltimore. She seeks fleeting light in landscapes, coastal regions and gardens.

Elizabeth Graeber will present her first live portrait event during Saturday’s reception. Each portrait session lasts 15 to 20 minutes and can include people and pets. Paintings are done in gouache and watercolor paint, which subjects can take home as soon as they are dry. Portraits are 8 by 10 inches and may include up to two people, two pets or a combination, all for $125. Slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so reserve your spot soon by emailing info@quirkgallery.com or calling (434) 365-3774.

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville also will offer the “Holly & Jolly Holiday Floral Workshop” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 with Debi Burdick of Fawn Over Flora. There will be goodies from Cake Bloom and, for guests ages 21 and older, sparkling wine. It’s an opportunity to learn how to make showy floral arrangements for the holidays. Get tickets, which are $125, at eventbrite.com.

