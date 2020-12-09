Art Notes for Dec. 10

» “Invisible Flowers,” a new exhibition at The Gallery at IX, is filled with new paintings by Peter Geiger. It can be seen through Feb. 5, 2021.
The exhibition opens with a virtual launch event at 5 p.m. Friday. Look for works that offer reconciliation between the objective world and subjective experience while exploring the duality between object and subject.
Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour, which are scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Geiger, a professional artist and muralist who earned a master of fine arts degree from Old Dominion University, was born in Lubbock, Texas, and grew up moving frequently with his U.S. Air Force father. He spent a year teaching art in Ghana as a Peace Corps volunteer. He also has taught art classes at local colleges.
For details, go to studioix.co.
» Artist Jessica Phipps of Palmyra has been selected as a winner of a national art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare. Phipps’ work has been included in a 2021 calendar and is featured in Genoa Healthcare’s first virtual gallery.
Genoa Healthcare is the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services in behavioral health, and it operates 20 pharmacies in Virginia, including one at Region Ten Community Services Board.
» Charlottesville Camera Club is presenting and exhibition featuring more than 80 photographs by 39 photographers through Dec. 31 at The Center at Belvedere.
Look for photographs by Jill Bascom, Beth Bass, George Beller, Gerry Bishop, Kristin Browning, Craig Cooper, Rob Craighurst, Mariah Dean, Jim Demas, Vicky Eicher, Jim Fergus, Ginger Ferrell, Harriette Fishburne, Michele Fletcher, Lynn Gaffey, Jay Hirsch, David Katz, Jim Marshall, Liz Marshall, Benita Mayo, Mary Miller, Aaron Mills, Pam Morris, Deborah Murren, Gary Okerlund, Jim Palmer, Karen Pape, Janis Paushter, Gary Powell, Ranjit Sahu, Anne Scott, Karen Schmidt, Rick Seaman, Bill Shaw, Rohan Shroff, Seth Silverstein, Jeff Sitler, Jim Wolfe and Toni Zappone.
For details about the exhibition, and to learn more about the club, go to cvil lecameraclub.org.
» Nichols Gallery in Barboursville will present “Eclectic Holiday Art,” an exhibition of small works by John Murray, Pat Cook, Ron Boehmer, Steve Griffin, Philip Koch, Frank Hobbs and Frederick Nichols.
Landscapes, still lifes and other paintings can be seen during December and January. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. For information, dial (540) 832-3565.
» The Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg has opened a call for entries for “No Boundaries,” an exhibit scheduled to open April 17, 2021. The deadline is March 5.
Artists are invited to interpret the theme in an original piece of fiber-based artwork. Artists in any media will be considered, but each piece must have a minimum of 25% fiber components or be created using fiber art techniques. Each submission should be accompanied by an artist’s statement of up to 150 words.
Each artist may submit up to three works for $40; Virginia Quilt Museum members pay $35. One additional work may be submitted for an additional $10. Submissions are accepted through vaquiltmuseum.org or entrythingy.com. Information is available at vaquiltmuseum.org/call-for-entries-1.
