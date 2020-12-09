Art Notes for Dec. 10

» “Invisible Flowers,” a new exhibition at The Gallery at IX, is filled with new paintings by Peter Geiger. It can be seen through Feb. 5, 2021.

The exhibition opens with a virtual launch event at 5 p.m. Friday. Look for works that offer reconciliation between the objective world and subjective experience while exploring the duality between object and subject.

Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour, which are scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

Geiger, a professional artist and muralist who earned a master of fine arts degree from Old Dominion University, was born in Lubbock, Texas, and grew up moving frequently with his U.S. Air Force father. He spent a year teaching art in Ghana as a Peace Corps volunteer. He also has taught art classes at local colleges.

For details, go to studioix.co.

» Artist Jessica Phipps of Palmyra has been selected as a winner of a national art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare. Phipps’ work has been included in a 2021 calendar and is featured in Genoa Healthcare’s first virtual gallery.