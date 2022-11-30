Art Notes for Dec. 1

C’ville Arts will present works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson during December. A First Fridays opening reception for “Reclaimed” is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The show is filled with masks and other creations that have been made entirely from recycled objects and materials that otherwise might have ended up in landfills. As part of the event, Eilertson is asking art fans to bring in detergent bottles. Attach your name and contact information to your detergent bottle and drop it off at the show. At the end of the exhibit, she will select a bottle at random and create an original mask from it, which then will be returned to the donor.

Eilertson will be donating 10% of sales from the show to Wild Virginia. Learn more about the organization at wildvirginia.org.

Louisa Arts Center will present its inaugural Classic Christmas event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The events begin at 5 p.m. with an ornament craft and time with s’mores and fire pits. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be an opening reception for the 2022 Louisa County Public Schools Student Gallery Show, which will remain on display through Jan. 20, 2023.

Santa Claus and an elf will arrive at the Cooke-Haley Theater at 6:30 p.m. Horse-drawn rides will be available from 6:16 to 8 p.m. to take visitors to Downtown Louisa’s Christmas in Toyland and Court House Tree. The evening will end with a Christmas carol. Learn more at louisaarts.org.

The Gallery at Studio Ix will present “Kim Boggs and Mike Fitts: ar.ti.fac.tu.al” from Friday through Jan.29, 2023. A First Fridays opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and an Artist Talk & Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 19.

Both Charlottesville-based artists are drawn to objects with industrial use and weathering. Find out more at www.studioix.co or call (434) 242-0905.

Piedmont Environmental Council has announced the winners of its 2022 annual photo contest. Winners in each category are selected by public vote, and each receives a gift certificate to a participating Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant. The youth winner gets an iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift card.

This year’s winners include:

In the Beautiful Landscapes category,”Sunset Casts a Warm Glow” by Cassidy Girvin of Charlottesville.

In the category of Native Plants and Wildlife, Joshua Rector of Upperville won for “Spotted.”

In the Local Farms and Food category, Dorothy Kray of The Plains won for “A Mother’s Love.”

In the Youth category, Simon Wray of Crozet won for “Raccoon Scaling a Tree.”

Learn more at www.pecva.org.