Art Notes for Aug. 6

"Hanging in the Balance: 200+ Nations Hold the Well-Being of the Earth in Their Hands," a new online exhibit at The Gallery at Studio IX, can be seen Friday through Sept. 4 at IX Art Park. Patty Swygert, a conceptual and visual sculptor and fiber artist in Earlysville, has created 15-foot banners representing more than 200 nations around the world.

Swygert used rip-stop parachute fabric for the banners. By twisting, tangling and fraying, the material shaped changes in Swygert's original vision for neatly ironed banners. The work represents the ways in which each nation shares responsibility for the survival of the world and its people.

Art by Black artists

"Elevate Black Artists" can be seen in person at Elevate Co-Work & Community in Culpeper from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29. It can be seen online at ElevateCulpeper.com.

The community art show features works by artists of all ages in person at 107-B E. Davis St. in Culpeper and online at ElevateCulpeper.com.

FLOW postponed

This year's FLOW: The Rivanna River Environmental Arts Festival will not take place this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the event, go to flowfestival.weebly.com.

