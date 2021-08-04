Art Notes for Aug. 5

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will have an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for “Eyes on Sen Soley,” its latest exhibition. The works can be seen in person by appointment, or from the outside through the gallery’s large windows.

Expect to see oil and acrylic works on canvas by members of an art collective based in the Jalousie neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; there will be works by Mackenly Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospère and Anthony Martial. The artists have ben working near each other in Prospère’s studio for more than two decades.

Also featured in the exhibition will be the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, who has been a colleague and friend to the artists.

Curatorial support for the exhibition comes from Hannah Cattarin, Laurent Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski and Kristin Finn. If you’d like to make an appointment to see the works in person, be sure to give at least 24 hours’ notice by calling (434) 218-2060.

Bill LeSueur has been named the new operations manager for McGuffey Art Center. The award-winning graphic designer also is known for decades of devotion to theater productions at Live Arts. Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.

The Charlottesville Area League of Women Voters is marking its 75th anniversary with an exhibit at Northside Library throughout August. The exhibit explores the organization’s efforts to help voters learn more about the election process and to shape public policy. In addition to its work in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the League of Women Voters also has served Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For more information, go to lwv-cva.org.