Art Notes for Aug. 5

The Gallery at Studio IX will continue the Prolyfyck Exhibition Series through June 2022. Local artists who run are teaming up with organizations that pitch in to help the community each month; look for an exhibit to open at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month and a run to begin at 7 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
August’s featured artist is Sophie Gibson, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the organization in the spotlight, so get ready for a new exhibition of Gibson’s work on Friday and a run the next morning. Get all the details at studioix.co.
The Arts Center in Orange is presenting “Lepidoptera: Night Magic,” an exhibition of works by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs that magnify the beauty of moths, through Sept. 25 in its Morin Gallery. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Learn more about moths and the important roles they play in the ecosystem at the new exhibition, and learn more about the event and the venue at artscenterinorange.com.
Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden will present “Transmutation,” an exhibition of acrylic on paper and acrylic on canvas works by Lea Calvani, through Sept. 26. An artist reception is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22.
To find out more, go to lovingcupwine.com or call (434) 987-2252. Discover more about the artist online at leabodeadesign.com.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will have an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for “Eyes on Sen Soley,” its latest exhibition. The works can be seen in person by appointment, or from the outside through the gallery’s large windows.
Expect to see oil and acrylic works on canvas by members of an art collective based in the Jalousie neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; there will be works by Mackenly Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospère and Anthony Martial. The artists have ben working near each other in Prospère’s studio for more than two decades.
Also featured in the exhibition will be the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, who has been a colleague and friend to the artists.
Curatorial support for the exhibition comes from Hannah Cattarin, Laurent Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski and Kristin Finn. If you’d like to make an appointment to see the works in person, be sure to give at least 24 hours’ notice by calling (434) 218-2060.
Bill LeSueur has been named the new operations manager for McGuffey Art Center. The award-winning graphic designer also is known for decades of devotion to theater productions at Live Arts. Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.
The Charlottesville Area League of Women Voters is marking its 75th anniversary with an exhibit at Northside Library throughout August. The exhibit explores the organization’s efforts to help voters learn more about the election process and to shape public policy. In addition to its work in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the League of Women Voters also has served Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For more information, go to lwv-cva.org.