Art Notes for Aug. 4

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden will present “Out of the Darkness,” an exhibition filled with large-format paintings of moths by Deborah Davis, from Friday through Sept. 25. An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The public can see the acrylic-on-canvas paintings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. Learn more at lovingcupwine.com.

Les Yeux du Monde will present Lunch & Conversation with artist Isabelle Abbot on Sunday. Abbot’s exhibition, “Convergence,” can be seen through Aug. 27.

Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.

The Mudhouse is presenting works by Kris Bowmaster. A First Fridays opening event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 213 W. Main St.

“Original Works from 2020-2022” includes a variety of the artist’s recent oil paintings.

Virginia Housing is marking its 50th anniversary with its “Power of Home” digital art contest. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15.

All Virginians may enter the contest, and a total of $20,000 will be awarded to winners across three categories — school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals.

Create and submit up to three digital images or one piece of original art that represents what the “power of Home” means to you. Acceptable media include painting in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel, as well as pen and ink, marker, crayon, photography, sculpture, mixed media, charcoal, digital paintings and drawings.

Submit entries online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/VH50Art. For complete rules and instructions, go to VirginiaHousing.com/celebrate50.