Art Notes for Aug. 27

• Flame Bilyue's "Lighting the Darkness" will be featured in September at C'ville Arts Cooperative Gallery.

Bilyue is exploring the symbol of the flaming chalice in many of her sculpted paper paintings. She draws on her Unitarian Universalist traditions to examine flame as a representation of the spirit of helpfulness and sacrifice. Her paper pulp sculptural relief technique takes an environmentally friendly look at reducing waste, reusing paper scraps and rethinking how waste products can be transformed.

Masks are required. Wear your own mask if you have one; if you don't have one, handmade cloth masks created by member artists will be provided.

There will not be a First Fridays reception, thanks to capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more at cvillearts.org.

• "David Summers: Nothing But Light" will open Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde. The exhibition, which opens the new fall season, can be seen through Oct. 4.