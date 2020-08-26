Art Notes for Aug. 27

• Crozet Artisan Depot will present two Guest Artist shows in September. Starting Tuesday, look for jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry — created by Allison Schroeder of Madison Heights — and a juried show of small paintings by Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members.
Schroeder, who has exhibited at the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival and other regional fine arts and crafts events for the past 25 years, will present earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. Her work displays natural stones and minerals and often combines different metals, including sterling silver, copper, brass and stainless steel.
The Central Virginia Watercolor Guild show will feature 30 paintings by 18 artists.
The shows can be seen through Sept. 30. For details, go to crozetartisandepot.com or facebook.com/crozetartisandepot.
• "Meadow: New Paintings by Cate West Zahl" will open Thursday at Quirk Gallery Charlottesville.
Her solo exhibition will include large-scale paintings and smaller contemplative studies informed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of quarantining and social distancing. Fans of her work will notice a looser, more relaxed approach to these new works and likely will recognize local landmarks, including views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Private appointments and guided tours may be scheduled by emailing info@quirkgallery.com. As a result of pandemic restrictions, there will not be a First Fridays event or other receptions or artist talks this time. Learn more at quirkgallery.com.
• Flame Bilyue's "Lighting the Darkness" will be featured in September at C'ville Arts Cooperative Gallery.
Bilyue is exploring the symbol of the flaming chalice in many of her sculpted paper paintings. She draws on her Unitarian Universalist traditions to examine flame as a representation of the spirit of helpfulness and sacrifice. Her paper pulp sculptural relief technique takes an environmentally friendly look at reducing waste, reusing paper scraps and rethinking how waste products can be transformed.
Masks are required. Wear your own mask if you have one; if you don't have one, handmade cloth masks created by member artists will be provided.
There will not be a First Fridays reception, thanks to capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more at cvillearts.org.
• "David Summers: Nothing But Light" will open Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde. The exhibition, which opens the new fall season, can be seen through Oct. 4.
Summers is professor emeritus of art theory and Italian Renaissance art at the University of Virginia, is exhibiting still-life paintings that explore the presence of light in different ways. One series, "Net of Indra," uses rows of repeating, reflecting bottles and surfaces to expore the ancient Buddhist/Hindu story of a net of jewels that represents the center of the universe.His "Sunny Studio Still Life with Still Life" examines paintings within paintings. He also refers to ancient myths by showing Narcissus catching his refection in a coffee can.
A Celebration and Reception is planned for 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, and appointments are required for the timed-entry event. The gallery will be open by appointment throughout the exhibition's run, so email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620 to plan your visit.
• McGuffey Art Center is teaming up with The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and Charlottesville Mural Project to begin an outdoor rotating mural space to offer new opportunities for black artists, indigenous artists and other artists of color.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser is underway to raise $4,750 for the project. Money raised through GoFundMe will cover costs of materials and painting supplies and artist stipends. Funds raised after the goal is reached will go toward increasing the artists' stipends.
Murals on the outside wall would rotate every six months to allow a variety of artists to share their work. To learn more about the project, or to make contributions, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
