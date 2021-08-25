Art Notes for Aug. 26

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” through June 22, 2022.
The exhibition explores the creations of a cooperative formed in 1987 by 10 artists who believed that Aboriginal art could be both urban and contemporary. Look for works by Bronwyn Bancroft, Euphemia Bostock, Brenda L. Croft, Fiona Foley, Fernanda Martins, Arone Raymond Meeks, Tracey Moffatt, Avril Quaill, Michael Riley and Jeffrey Samuels. For details, go to kluge-ruhe.org.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will welcome multimedia artist Adama Delphine Fawundu on Saturday for the final program of the “Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative” speaker series. She will lead her third Art Escape photo workshop for middle school students from 10 a.m. to noon.
At 6 p.m., there will be a Closing Reception for her exhibition, “Radiance from the Waters,” followed by an Artist Talk and On-Stage Conversation with Senegalese filmmaker Mamadou Dia. Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/seeing-black-series-radiance-from-the-waters-exhibition-reception-tickets-165556222117. Masks are required.
The program also may be viewed live on the center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JSAAHC/ and YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/JeffSchoolCenter. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present Ninika Gordon’s designs for the Phineas Rose Jewelry Studio’s 2021 Collection during September. A Meet the Artist event is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
Gordon uses sterling silver, gold and gemstones in her handmade jewelry, which is influenced by organic shapes found in nature.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.com.
C’ville Arts will present the fairy-like figurines of ceramic artist Kim Clarke during September. Starting Wednesday, “Beyond the Garden” will display high-fired clay works finished with colorful glazes, englobes and underglazes.
Plan ahead for a First Fridays celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Go to cvillearts.org for all the particulars.
The Staunton Augusta Art Center will present the 54th annual Art in the Park festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 in Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park.
The center is observing its 60th anniversary this year. For information, go to saartcenter.org.