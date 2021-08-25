Art Notes for Aug. 26

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” through June 22, 2022.

The exhibition explores the creations of a cooperative formed in 1987 by 10 artists who believed that Aboriginal art could be both urban and contemporary. Look for works by Bronwyn Bancroft, Euphemia Bostock, Brenda L. Croft, Fiona Foley, Fernanda Martins, Arone Raymond Meeks, Tracey Moffatt, Avril Quaill, Michael Riley and Jeffrey Samuels. For details, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will welcome multimedia artist Adama Delphine Fawundu on Saturday for the final program of the “Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative” speaker series. She will lead her third Art Escape photo workshop for middle school students from 10 a.m. to noon.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Closing Reception for her exhibition, “Radiance from the Waters,” followed by an Artist Talk and On-Stage Conversation with Senegalese filmmaker Mamadou Dia. Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/seeing-black-series-radiance-from-the-waters-exhibition-reception-tickets-165556222117. Masks are required.