 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes for Aug. 25

  • 0

Artists Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity are teaming up to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. Through Sept. 15, 20% of any pottery purchase from their online stores will benefit Habitat; visit nan-rothwell- pottery.square.site and becky-garrity- pottery.square.site.

Art fans who aren’t planning to buy pieces can make donations directly at cvillehabitat.org.

Lincoln Perry, painter of the massive mural in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia and former Distinguished Visiting Artist at UVa, will launch his debut essay collection, “Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others,” with an appearance at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Dominion Bookshop.

His 15 essays offer new ways to view and appreciate art. Perry explains how composition, spatial structure and other choices can influence the way you see a work of art. His book, to be published by Godine, will be released Oct. 4. Learn more at ndbookshop.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

"The Steve Keene Art Book" gives fans of the wildly prolific painter an opportunity to glimpse the breadth of his oeuvre by seeing so many of his creations in one place. It's also filled with essays by artists and musicians Keene has worked with over the years, including Shepard Fairey, Chan Marshall of Cat Power, Oldham and members of Superchunk.

Exhibits for Aug. 18

Exhibits for Aug. 18

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for Aug. 18

Joan Dreicer is planning a solo show at Random Row Brewery in September and October to raise funds for the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

Pioneering art collection returns to Zimbabwe after 70 years

Pioneering art collection returns to Zimbabwe after 70 years

A compelling art exhibit, “The Stars Are Bright,” has opened at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe of paintings done in the 1940s and 1950s by young Black students at Cyrene Mission School, the first to teach art to Black students in what was then white minority-ruled Rhodesia. Using bold strokes and bright, lush colors filling the entire canvases, the students depicted African life in dance, household chores and hunting wildlife alongside the emerging modern world of railroads and electricity lines. The exhibition has returned the paintings to the country, where many Zimbabweans will see them for the first time.

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for Aug. 4

Art Notes for Aug. 4

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden will present “Out of the Darkness,” an exhibition filled with large-format paintings of moths…

Art Notes for Aug. 11

Art Notes for Aug. 11

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will present an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for its new exhibitions, “With a Thousand Other Hear…

60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

Native American artists, political leaders and storytellers are the final arbiters of taste and style for a traveling exhibition of pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the Southwestern U.S. They've plucked their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. The outcome includes musings about the history and mysteries of pueblo pottery traditions that were refined over centuries. The exhibit builds on efforts to give greater voice to Indigenous people and acknowledge sensitivities about ancestral art and artifacts. Showings will stretch from Santa Fe to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Exhibits for Aug. 4

Exhibits for Aug. 4

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Kaluuya can't wait to watch 'Black Panther' sequel as a fan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert