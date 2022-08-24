Art Notes for Aug. 25

Artists Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity are teaming up to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. Through Sept. 15, 20% of any pottery purchase from their online stores will benefit Habitat; visit nan-rothwell- pottery.square.site and becky-garrity- pottery.square.site.
Art fans who aren’t planning to buy pieces can make donations directly at cvillehabitat.org.
Lincoln Perry, painter of the massive mural in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia and former Distinguished Visiting Artist at UVa, will launch his debut essay collection, “Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others,” with an appearance at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Dominion Bookshop.
His 15 essays offer new ways to view and appreciate art. Perry explains how composition, spatial structure and other choices can influence the way you see a work of art. His book, to be published by Godine, will be released Oct. 4. Learn more at ndbookshop.com.