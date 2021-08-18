Art Notes for Aug. 19

Kristen Peyton’s new exhibition, “Ordinary Time,” can be seen at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville’s Upper and Lower Galleries from Thursday through Oct. 24. A reception with the artist is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Richmond-based artist will be showing new works on paper and paintings created in the midst of major life events, including trips to Italy, her transition from an academic studio practice, the birth of her first child and unanticipated months of isolation that resulted from the pandemic.

McGuffey Art Center is registering students for upcoming fall art classes and workshops at mcguffeyartcenter.com. Options include clay, drawing, life drawing, oils, watercolor, encaustic painting and monoprinting, as well as music and Chinese art and culture. A variety of in-person and virtual classes will be presented.

LeadingAge Virginia is using a new $1.083 million grant from the Civil Monetary Penalties Reinvestment Fund to bring the Opening Minds Through Art program to 102 Virginia-based nursing homes.