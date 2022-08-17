 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ART NOTES

Art Notes for Aug. 18

Joan Dreicer is planning a solo show at Random Row Brewery in September and October to raise funds for the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

During a special event at 5 p.m. Oct. 14, she will donate 50% of her sales, and Random Row will donate $2 for each pint of beer sold that evening. Learn more at joandreicerartwork.com.

The Arts Center in Orange is presenting “Unconditional: Kitty Dodd” through Sept. 24.

Dodd, who works primarily in oils and colored pencils, enjoys painting animals and teaching others to paint them. Her exhibition includes portraits of all kinds of creatures, including livestock, birds and pets.

“Unconditional” can be seen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Learn more at artscenterinorange.com. The center is at 129 E. Main St. in Orange and can be reached at (540) 672-7311.

