Art Notes for Aug. 13

"The Show Must Go On," set for Sept. 2 to Oct. 24, can be seen in Shenandoah Valley Art Center's main gallery space at 126 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Look for works by Matalie Deane, Terry Coffey, Anne Hopper, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Randy Baskerville, Judith Ely, Brita Lineburger and new member Brenda Pate.

• Tim Hovde's new series of oil paintings on canvas, "Infinity," can be seen on the artist's YouTube channel. His solo exhibition for 2020 is focusing on large-scale paintings and multi-piece artworks that evoke an optimistic outlook during difficult times.

To subscribe to his YouTube channel, go to https//youtu.be/7hukAWIS55I. For information, go to timhovde.com.

