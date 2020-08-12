Art Notes for Aug. 13

• "Home Is Where the Art Is" is McGuffey Art Center's new online exhibition. It's a chance for art fans to see what 44 member artists have been creating while the building has been closed as a result of the pandemic.
Works include photography, painting, fiber, puppetry, dance, collage and other media.
Participating artists include Lee Alter, Nancy Bass, Dave Borszich, Polly Breckenridge, Cynthia Burke, Daniella Chadwick, Charlene Cross, Lindsay Diamond, Zoe Edgcomb, Miranda Elliott Rader, Judith Ely, Margaret Embree, Hannah England, Stacey Evans, Aaron Farrington, Giselle Gautreau, Carol Grant, Laura Lee Gulledge, Cyndi Gusler, Robin Harris, Blake Hurt, Jill Kerttula, Sri Kodakalla, Etta Levin, Amanda Liscouski, Kely Lonergan, Lisa Macchi, Judy McLeod, Tim Michel, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale, Lisa Philipps, Kathy Plunket Versluys, Jeanine Regan, Kerney Rhoden, Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes, Chee Ricketts, Jane Skafte, Alison Thomas, John Trippel and Rebekah Wostrel.
Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com. The exhibition page has information for contacting individual artists to purchase works.
• Although BozART Fine Art Collective has canceled the anniversary exhibit and celebration planned for CitySpace in October, fans can see works by its member artists on display next month in the Shenandoah Valley.
"The Show Must Go On," set for Sept. 2 to Oct. 24, can be seen in Shenandoah Valley Art Center's main gallery space at 126 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Look for works by Matalie Deane, Terry Coffey, Anne Hopper, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Randy Baskerville, Judith Ely, Brita Lineburger and new member Brenda Pate.
• Tim Hovde's new series of oil paintings on canvas, "Infinity," can be seen on the artist's YouTube channel. His solo exhibition for 2020 is focusing on large-scale paintings and multi-piece artworks that evoke an optimistic outlook during difficult times.
To subscribe to his YouTube channel, go to https//youtu.be/7hukAWIS55I. For information, go to timhovde.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!