Art Notes for Aug. 12

Emily Wool of Crozet will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Artisan Depot in the historic Crozet train depot. Her work is featured in “New Work by Emily Ruth Print,” which will be on view through Aug. 31.
Look for screen-printed and block-printed textiles that have been sewn into bags and home goods. Themes and images from nature influence the designs, which adorn such practical items as tea towels and napkins.
Find out more about the show, and about more than 70 artists represented by The Depot, online at crozetartisandepot.com.
Scottsville’s Center for Arts and the Natural Environment has extended its submission deadline for “VALLEY. STREET. SCAPE” to Aug. 27. The juried exhibition, which is open to all applicants working in any media, will bring art to vacant storefronts in downtown Scottsville to help draw attention to art and design talent in the community and the availability of storefronts for rent and sale.
Go to svilleartsandnature.org to learn about submission guidelines for the exhibition, which is presented in partnership with the Town of Scottsville. The exhibition will open on Sept. 25.
“Violins of Hope Richmond” can be seen in Royall Orientation Hall at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 24. Companion exhibitions featuring violins from the “Violins of Hope” collection will be on display at the Virginia Holocaust Museum and the Black History Museum & Culture Center of Virginia.
Seven violins on display are part of a collection of more than 60 that survived the Holocaust and have been restored by violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshalom “Avshi” Weinstein, in Tel Aviv. Amnon Weinstein, who operates a violin shop in Israel, lost 400 family members in the Holocaust. Through his Violins of Hope project, he locates and restored violins that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust period.
Of the seven violins on display, one survived Dachau and Auschwitz. Another is dedicated to a brother and sister who performed concerts in the Vilna ghetto.
Several related events are being scheduled, including a concert with the Richmond Symphony on Sept. 9 at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart that will feature Avshi Weinstein as special guest.
The exhibitions are free, but a donation of $6 is suggested at the first of the locations you visit. A timed ticket will be needed to visit the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Once you’ve made a donation, you’ll receive a violin lapel pin to wear to the other locations to make it clear that you’ve already made a donation. For information, go to ViolinsofHopeRVA.com.