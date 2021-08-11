Art Notes for Aug. 12

Emily Wool of Crozet will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Artisan Depot in the historic Crozet train depot. Her work is featured in “New Work by Emily Ruth Print,” which will be on view through Aug. 31.

Look for screen-printed and block-printed textiles that have been sewn into bags and home goods. Themes and images from nature influence the designs, which adorn such practical items as tea towels and napkins.

Find out more about the show, and about more than 70 artists represented by The Depot, online at crozetartisandepot.com.

Scottsville’s Center for Arts and the Natural Environment has extended its submission deadline for “VALLEY. STREET. SCAPE” to Aug. 27. The juried exhibition, which is open to all applicants working in any media, will bring art to vacant storefronts in downtown Scottsville to help draw attention to art and design talent in the community and the availability of storefronts for rent and sale.

Go to svilleartsandnature.org to learn about submission guidelines for the exhibition, which is presented in partnership with the Town of Scottsville. The exhibition will open on Sept. 25.