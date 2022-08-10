Art Notes for Aug. 11

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will present an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for its new exhibitions, “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats” by Kathleen Markowitz and “Slant” by Don Crow.

Markowitz graduated from the School of the Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University and studied overseas with the New York School of Visual Arts in Barcelona, Spain, and The Academia Di Belle Arti Pietro Vannucci in Perugia, Italy. Crow, a Richmond-based teacher, painter and collage artist, has taught at VCU in Richmond and Doha, Quatar.

The works can be seen through Oct. 9. Get all the particulars at quirkgallery.com.

The Gallery at Studio IX is presenting “Dave Moore: Fleeting Moments Forever” through Aug. 28. Plan on attending an Artist Talk & Happy Hour at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and a WTJU Vinyl Takeover Party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

His exhibition is filled with large-scale paintings created over the past two years. Some are new; others are older pieces that have been reworked.

When Moore, a Hampton native who has lived and painted in Charlottesville since 2003, isn’t in an art studio, he often can be found in a different kind of studio; he serves as a DJ in the rock department at WTJU. Learn more at studioix.co.

Charlottesville artist William Bennett’s work is featured in the SculptureNow Exhibition 2022 in Lenox, Massachusetts. His “Omphalos V: The Mount” was selected to be this year’s presentation of art in nature. It is created from earth, stone, brass, concrete and fiber optics.

A free map and self-guided audio tour are available; go to sculpturenow.org/visit.

Bennett taught sculpture at the University of Virginia for 42 years before retiring in 2021.

Virginia Holocaust Museum in Richmond is presenting “There’s Just Us,” an exhibit of photos by Longwood University professor and photographer Alec R. Hosterman, through Dec. 30.

Hosterman took the photographs during the Unite the Right rally and protests on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017.