Art Notes for April 8

Abstract painter Natalie Cox will participate in a free virtual Artist Talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is presented by McGuffey Art Center, where Cox recently completed a short artist residency during February and March.
Head to mcguffeyartcenter.com to make reservations for the event. During moderated question-and-answer time, Cox will speak about her approach to small- and large-scale abstract landscapes in acrylic paint and ink on canvas.
Second Street Gallery will present “Andy Mister: Drawn Out” through May 21. Appointments are available for free, socially distanced visits to see the solo exhibition in the Main Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday’s through Saturdays.
Using a photocopied aesthetic made popular by punk zines and album covers, Mister explores the boundaries between mechanical and manual reproduction to create a “visual mixtape.” Some images show traces of the inks, acrylics, pastels and carbon pencils he uses.
Mister received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and philosophy from Loyola University of New Orleans and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Montana.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present a Zoom webinar, “The Bilum: How Do You Carry Your Things?”, at 6 p.m. Monday. Register at kluge-ruhe.org.
The webinar offers an opportunity to learn about the bilum, a popular looped net bag created by people in Papua New Guinea to carry groceries or sleeping babies while looking stylish. The bags are frequently made and given as gifts. Most of the bilums in this exhibition are presented to anthropology professors Lise Dobrin and Ira Bashkow during their linguistic and anthropological field work in Papua New Guinea.
The Center will present works by Frank Walker on the first floor and works by Susan Patrick, Terry Coffey, Karla Berger and Jean Sampson on the second floor through May 31 at 540 Belvedere Blvd. The art may be seen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face masks are required. For information about the exhibition, call (434) 974-7756.