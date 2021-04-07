Art Notes for April 8

Abstract painter Natalie Cox will participate in a free virtual Artist Talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is presented by McGuffey Art Center, where Cox recently completed a short artist residency during February and March.

Head to mcguffeyartcenter.com to make reservations for the event. During moderated question-and-answer time, Cox will speak about her approach to small- and large-scale abstract landscapes in acrylic paint and ink on canvas.

Second Street Gallery will present “Andy Mister: Drawn Out” through May 21. Appointments are available for free, socially distanced visits to see the solo exhibition in the Main Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday’s through Saturdays.

Using a photocopied aesthetic made popular by punk zines and album covers, Mister explores the boundaries between mechanical and manual reproduction to create a “visual mixtape.” Some images show traces of the inks, acrylics, pastels and carbon pencils he uses.

Mister received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and philosophy from Loyola University of New Orleans and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Montana.