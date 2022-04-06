Art Notes for April 7

Arts Center in Orange is creating a coloring book for its community partners, and artists have until April 30 to submit designs for its pages.

The coloring book for all ages will be printed for distribution to community partner organizations, and pages will be made available on the arts center’s website for downloading and printing.

Go to artscenterinorange.com to find the application form.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is giving its Face to Face portrait series an international focus this year by connecting local artists with people in Charlottesville’s sister cities.

Speak! Language Center and the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission have teamed up with The Bridge to help eight local artists team up with residents of sister cities Besancon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; Winneba, Ghana; and Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The Face to Face program gives artists a chance to get to know their subjects before creating portraits that will be exhibited at The Bridge before being presented to the subjects to keep.

The participating artists are Erin Root, Nicholas Hall, Sarah Miller, Jae Johnson, Bryce Yates, Tori Cherry, Ramona Martinez and Chicho Lorenzo. Learn more online at thebridgepai.org.

Landscape architect Zoe Edgecomb is presenting two bodies of work created 15 years apart in “Outflow,” an exhibition at McGuffey Art Center.

Look for her paintings and photographs of two wastewater treatment plants.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition, can be seen through April 17 at Nelson Memorial Library.

Appearing in cooperation with Virginia Humanities and the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition explores how interactions with the land helped establish rural culture in America and how change transformed rural communities. It is part of the Museum on Main Street collaboration program, which teams up the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service with state humanities councils and local host institutions.

For a complete list of related events, go to nelsoncounty.com/museum-on-main-street/.

Crozet Artisan Depot has scheduled a Meet the Artist event with guest artist Mae Stoll from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Stoll’s “Artistry and Artisanship” show, on view throughout April, includes both her acrylic and soft pastel paintings and her copper and silver wire-wrapped jewelry with semiprecious stones. Find out more at crozetartisandepot.com.