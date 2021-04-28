Art Notes for April 29

“Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” is presented by Chroma Projects and The Gallery at Studio IX. It can be seen in Chroma Projects’ Vault Virginia gallery space, starting with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit is a celebration of the myth of the return of spring after a long winter, but it also examines the emergence of women in positions of power.

Other works in the exhibition can be seen in local storefronts, including art by Renee Balfour at Water Street Studios, Bolanle Adeboye at C-Ville Magazine, Barbara MacCallum at SilverChair, Rose Guterbock at Act 2 Books, Megan Hillary at My Dance Place, Nina Burke at Uplift Thrift and Dawn Hansen and Ann Ray at ReThreads.

In Chroma Projects’ gallery space at Vault Virginia, look for works by Susanne Arnold, Ros Casey, Leigh Anne Chambers, Michelle Gagliano, Kathryn Henry-Choisser, Jennifer Esser, Sherrie Hunt, Susan Jamison, Julie Madden, Aidyn Mills, Amie Oliver, Beatrix Ost, Linda Wachtmeister, Laura Wooten, Aggie Zed and Chuxin Zhang.