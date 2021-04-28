Art Notes for April 29

“Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” is presented by Chroma Projects and The Gallery at Studio IX. It can be seen in Chroma Projects’ Vault Virginia gallery space, starting with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit is a celebration of the myth of the return of spring after a long winter, but it also examines the emergence of women in positions of power.
Other works in the exhibition can be seen in local storefronts, including art by Renee Balfour at Water Street Studios, Bolanle Adeboye at C-Ville Magazine, Barbara MacCallum at SilverChair, Rose Guterbock at Act 2 Books, Megan Hillary at My Dance Place, Nina Burke at Uplift Thrift and Dawn Hansen and Ann Ray at ReThreads.
In Chroma Projects’ gallery space at Vault Virginia, look for works by Susanne Arnold, Ros Casey, Leigh Anne Chambers, Michelle Gagliano, Kathryn Henry-Choisser, Jennifer Esser, Sherrie Hunt, Susan Jamison, Julie Madden, Aidyn Mills, Amie Oliver, Beatrix Ost, Linda Wachtmeister, Laura Wooten, Aggie Zed and Chuxin Zhang.
The Gallery at Studio IX will open its exhibition with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 7. Look for art by Polly Breckenridge, Rose Guterbock, Sri Kodakalla, Mary Michaela Murray, Akemi Ohira, Amie Oliver, Alexandria Searls and Allyson Mellberg Taylor.
The online version of the exhibition will launch May 7.
C’ville Arts will present “We See You” by featured artist Genevieve Story starting Saturday and throughout May.
Story uses a technique called pyrography to decorate leather with burn marks from the controlled application of heated objects. Her images depict octopi, sea turtles and other creatures, and the exhibit is designed to increase awareness of animals and the natural world. Her leather works were created in collaboration with Peter Yencken of Village Living Skills. For details, visit cvillearts.org. or call (434) 972-9500.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present works by two guest artists during May. Look for ceramics by Ruchi Gupta of Richmond and watercolor paintings by John Russell of Charlottesville through May 31 in thi historic depot at 5791 Three Notch’d Road.
A Meet the Artist event is set for May 8, with Gupta on hand from noon to 2 p.m. and Russell from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.co or facebook.com/crozetartisandepot.