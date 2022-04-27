Art Notes for April 28

“Flo(w)ralia: A Spring Celebration of Nature Awakening on the River” is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Darden Towe Park. The festival is a celebration of nature, art, music, song and dance inspired by the Rivanna River, and it is a modern interpretation of Floralia, an ancient Roman festival honoring Flora, the goddess of springtime.

There will be musical performances, plein air painting and site-specific installation art. Sarah Sargent and Trish Crowe will be the judges for the Paint Me a River Plein Air Event” throughout the day; the paintings will remain on view at the center throughout May and can be purchased to benefit the artists and the center.

Listen for musical performances along the river by Terri Allard, Jim Gagnon, Eli Cook, John D’earth, Vernon Fischer, Robert Jospe with Rich Olivarez, Gina Sobel, Morgan McLeod, Annabeth McNamara, Matty Metcalfe, Kate Tamarkin and Whit Whitten.

Look for dance performances by Dorisse Aha, Somé Louis, Anne Megibow, Sadia Shaheed, Lillie Williams and T-Dancer14.

Site-specific installation artists will include Bill Atwood, Renee Balfour, Travis Childers, Mikaela Deighan, Sonja Weber Gilkey, Megan Hillary, Jum Jirapan Alan Box Levine, Somé Louis, Kelly Longergan, Dan Mahon, Ed Miller, Judith Pratt, Amdane Sanda, Aggie Zed, Beatrix Ost and Michelle Gagliano.

On the Charlottesville side of the Rivanna, look for the Rivanna RiverFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rivanna River Company at 1518 E. High St. There will be music, food trucks and family-friendly fun.

Learn more at flowfestival.weebly.com.

Nan Rothwell Pottery will offer its annual Spring Cleaning Sale through May 15, with everything in the online stores at 20% off.

Rothwell’s traditional Scratch & Dent Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 and 5 at 700 Wilder Drive. Find details online at nanrothwellpottery.com.