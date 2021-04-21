Art Notes for April 22

The Barn Swallow will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June. These new hours are in addition to the current hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Artist Laurie Gundersen will be on hand on Fridays. Her creations span genres, so look for her woven runners, felted trivets, antique button necklaces, wooden bracelets, bark vessels and woven handbags.

New items are being added weekly to the Barn Swallow’s online shop at thebarnswallow.com.

Poe Baltimore will accept entries for the third annual Saturday “Visiter” Awards through May 30. Writers, performers, authors and artists are invited to submit their original works inspired by Edgar Allan Poe during the past three years or adaptations of Poe’s works.

New this year is the Young Saturday “Visiter” Awards for Maryland students in ninth through 12th grades.

The prize takes its name from the career-launching honor a young Poe won in 1833 from the weekly Saturday Visiter periodical while he lived in Baltimore. Poe was the first American writer to support himself entirely by his writing.

The entry fee is $25. The awards will be presented in October during the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards in Baltimore. Learn more online at poefestinternational.com.