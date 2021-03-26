Art Notes for April 1

» C'ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present the work of featured artist Natalie Darling throughout the month of April.

In "Wire Workings and Silverwearables," Darling, a recently retired firefighter/paramedic for the city of Lynchburg, will display all kinds of jewelry items created from gemstones and sterling silver. She finds inspiration in vintage silverware.

Darling, a dedicated gemstone collector for the past two decades, participates in gem clubs and takes jewelry classes in the mountains of North Carolina and Georgia.

C'ville Arts is open seven days a week; hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More than 60 members of the cooperative gallery present original works in photography, clay, pottery, jewelry, paintings, mosaics, leather, fibers, quilling and other media. To learn more, go to cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.

» McGuffey Art Center will present a variety of new exhibitions from Saturday through May 28.

In the Smith Gallery, look for "Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis"/"Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield."