 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes for April 1
0 comments

Art Notes for April 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Natalie Darling

Jewelry artist Natalie Darling, a recently retired Lynchburg firefighter and paramedic, creates jewelry from gemstones and sterling silver. She finds inspiration in vintage silverware pieces. Her work is featured at C'ville Arts during April.

 Courtesy of Natalie Darling/C'ville Arts

» C'ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present the work of featured artist Natalie Darling throughout the month of April.

In "Wire Workings and Silverwearables," Darling, a recently retired firefighter/paramedic for the city of Lynchburg, will display all kinds of jewelry items created from gemstones and sterling silver. She finds inspiration in vintage silverware.

Darling, a dedicated gemstone collector for the past two decades, participates in gem clubs and takes jewelry classes in the mountains of North Carolina and Georgia.

C'ville Arts is open seven days a week; hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More than 60 members of the cooperative gallery present original works in photography, clay, pottery, jewelry, paintings, mosaics, leather, fibers, quilling and other media. To learn more, go to cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.

» McGuffey Art Center will present a variety of new exhibitions from Saturday through May 28.

In the Smith Gallery, look for "Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis"/"Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield."

In the Hallway Galleries, visitors can see "Journeys in Watercolor" by Lee Anne F. Geiger, "Girls I Know" by Sophie Gibson, "Layer Upon Layer" by Carol Grant and "Winter + Spring" by Aaron Farrington.

A Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles is set for 2 p.m. Sunday; if you'd like to attend, make reservations on the website.

For more information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Weird things found in packaged food

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arts

Exhibits for March 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Arts

Art Notes for March 18

» JABA Volunteer Services is accepting art submissions through April 23 for “Volunteerism: Creating Communities of Strength,” a virtual art sh…

Arts

Art Notes for March 25

Bus fans and art lovers have until Wednesday to say which creative themes they'd like to see rolling down Charlottesville streets as murals in motion.

Arts

Exhibits for March 18

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert