A closer look at Black landscape artist Duncanson

His artistic aspirations intertwined with antislavery causes, with many abolitionists as patrons. Hailed in the media — always with a mention of his race — Duncanson’s artistic skills were used to strengthen their cause against slavery.

Julie Aronson, a curator at the Cincinnati Art Museum, notes that landscape painters often embedded moral attitudes in their work.

“This may be related to politics, to spirituality, man’s relationship with nature,” she said. Images such as Duncanson’s “Pompeii,” which depicts a decaying ancient city, “can be a reference to the decline of civilization and moral lesson as to what could happen if we continue down this path,” she says.

Some scholars argue that Duncanson intentionally placed abolitionist symbolism into his work by changing the content of source material. When he painted “Cincinnati From Covington, Kentucky,” which was based on an image from a magazine, he added enslaved figures on the Kentucky side of the river. In another work, a copy of Frederic Church’s “Heart of the Andes,” he inserted a skirmish between Native Americans — another marginalized group — and American soldiers into an otherwise serene landscape.