With 'In Hindsight,' Live Arts takes a spirited new look at iconic characters

The Dark Ages offered plenty of inspiration — such as the layered tragedy and danger of a plague that killed millions and the perils of absolute power — that rang true to stage fans living through 2020. “Matt did a really fine job of drawing those parallels,” Oswald said.

Minnicino said the trust they share is an important part of the formula. “If I screw something up with the text, I know she’ll be able to figure it out,” he said of Oswald.

For the playwright, who has been writing more serious works of late, penning “In Hindsight” in the collegial environment of Live Arts offered a chance to enjoy working with lighter fare. Minnicino relished the opportunity to make “frivolous choices,” such as assigning outlandish accents to his characters.

“There is a levity to all these relationships,” Minnicino said. “What we’re trying to say is the world could suck, but there could be enthralling joy.” There’s also the delight “of people getting together to tell a story to defeat the odds.”

Allowing room for silliness not only helps to put a trying year into context, but also means “it is absolutely a show for young audiences,” Oswald said. “One of the main characters is a child.