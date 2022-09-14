With 'Duets,' Persimmon Tree Players is marking some firsts

Persimmon Tree Players is mixing things up with its production of Peter Quilter’s “Duets,” and not only because the first weekend of shows is at Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra and the second will be at Scottsville’s Victory Hall Theater.

Four one-act plays, eight cast members and five directors will create all kinds of entertaining mathematical possibilities for the community theater company, and for its loyal local audiences. Each one-act play features two actors and one director — two directors, in one case — and a wide exchange of influences and ideas emerged from each combination.

“I think it’s the first time we’ve ever done a collection of one-acts,” said Tom Green, who serves as executive director and producer. “This is the first time we’ve done a full weekend of shows in two locations.”

Green lives in Scottsville, so he looks forward to a weekend of shows close to home at Victory Hall Theater. Whichever venue audiences choose, there will be plenty of food for thought about love, relationships and determination — served with a welcome helping of stress-busting British humor.

“It’s very British, but we were given permission to Americanize it,” Green said. “The humor is very British.”

The changes PTP made to the scripts almost entirely involved language differences — “changing ‘biscuits’ to ‘cookies’ and ‘holiday’ to ‘vacation,’ and stuff like that,” Green said.

Expect performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Creek Winery. Next weekend, look for shows at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.

Pat Macomber directs “Blind Date,” which features Marie Lotter as Wendy and Green as Jonathan. Jonathan and Wendy, veterans of awful first dates, are determined to get it right this time.

“The Bride-to-Be” focuses on Angela, played by Courtney Walker, who’s getting hitched for the third time under a cloud of bad omens. Andrea Kojan plays Toby, Angela’s sister. Christina Henderson and Stevie Loebs direct.

Walker also serves as director of “The Holiday,” in which Jennifer LaFleur plays Shelley and Jake Ingersoll plays Bobby. Shelley and Bobby are finalizing their divorce with a boozy vacation in Spain.

Jen Starkey directs “Secretarial Skills,” which stars Henderson as Janet and Stewart Moneymaker as Barrie. In this play, Barrie isn’t particularly interested in women, but that doesn’t mean Janet’s going to back down from a challenge.

Mike Montgomery serves as sound engineer.

Unifying the four diverse stories is a simple, modern set that offers room for personalization and a unifying spare backdrop. Relying on furniture choices and a scrim to establish the environment of each play has been freeing for the community theater members, who customarily take on multiple roles as cast and crew members and set builders.

“We are performing without a fully built set,” Green said. “Usually, tech week is a massive set build. It felt a lot less harried.”

Being able to focus on lines and other details during tech week is only one advantage to the streamlined set that represents “a modern, everyday, standard apartment,” Green said.

“I feel like this show is so character focused and dialogue focused that it’s good to have minimal sets,” he said.

Audience members who are attending this weekend’s Cunningham Creek shows can make an evening of it by ordering Simply Trending’s menu of smoked pulled pork, one-quarter chicken or fried catfish with two sides chosen from among smoked mac and cheese, Uncle Doc’s baked beans and collard greens.

The food will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, but if the demand shown during PTP’s spring production of “Elvis Has Left the Building” continues, diners will want to be prompt. Some food selections sold out quickly last time.

Tickets for this weekend’s shows range from $68 to $12. Tickets for next weekend’s Scottsville performances will be $15 to $12.

“Duets” is presented by Persimmon Tree Players, Cunningham Creek Winery and Scottsville Center for Arts and Nature. Learn more at www.persimmon treeplayers.org.