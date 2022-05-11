Wilson School of Dance returns to stage with 'Bridging Connections'

Works by nine choreographers, including a dance offered in solidarity with Ukraine, will be presented when Wilson School of Dance presents its first theater performance in two years.

"Bridging Connections," the school's 45th-anniversary Spring Performance, will be presented at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Students will perform in a variety of styles, including tap, ballet, jazz, Broadway, lyrical and contemporary. One of the show's highlights will be "Tribute to Ukraine — Bridging Connections," which features new lyrics to the song "Where Is the Love?" and a children's chorus singing "We Are One."

Tap styles will include rhythm tap by Terrance Thomas' students and Broadway style by Lynn Divers' students. Advanced teen dancers will perform a piece set to "It's a Man's World." Some graduating seniors will go on to major in dance in college.

Registration for classes in the school's 2022-2023 season for ages 3 to adults will open on May 20. Over the past 45 years, about 20,000 local dance students over three generations have studied at the school, which has founded by Juanita Wilson.

Admission to Sunday's performances is free, but tickets are required. To learn more, go to wilsonschoolofdance.com, email juanita@wilsonschoolofdance.com or call (434) 973-5678.