'We Are the Ones' at Live Arts celebrates Black heroines

Joining writer and director Edwards in the cast are Vivian Feggans, Yomika Alexander, Atalaya Sergi, Diane Brown Townes, Kathy English Holt, Ti Ames and Betty James. Drummers and dancers include Agyei Edwards, Navi Sheldon, Mikalah Davis and Yolanda Ackles.

Together, they’re offering everyone a chance to learn about Black women who were committed to fighting racism and limited opportunities with education and achievement. Edwards particularly hopes young people will use the show as a springboard to educate themselves about Nannie Helen Burroughs, Lucy Craft Laney, Charlotte Hawkins Brown, Bethune and other educators whose contributions often get left out of the history curriculum. And she’d like for young people to realize “that there is a light inside them, and they need to share it.”

It’s important for children to grow up learning about Black achievement, she said.

“Being an activist has always been part of my DNA,” Edwards said. “I love the human race. My spirit is very open and free, and I love to connect with the human race. I was born into the Black family.

“If your only exposure to Black people is what you see in the news, you are poorly educated. We are blessed to have the opportunity to educate ourselves. We need to be educated about each other.”