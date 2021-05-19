'We Are the Ones' at Live Arts celebrates Black heroines

In 2019, a group of women realized that the insights they’d gained in their literary studies couldn’t be contained by book pages anymore. Clad in flowing white gowns and accompanied by African drummers and dancers, they united on stage to share what they’d learned about the perseverance of Black women and the ways in which they’d shaped a nation through education and courage.
Writers Remembered: A Literary Collective of Black Women had been meeting regularly to explore works by leaders from Mary McLeod Bethune to Michelle Obama. Mariela Edwards started driving to Charlottesville from the Washington, D.C., area one Saturday each month to participate in the book group with a core group of about a dozen women.
Inspired by the historical figures she was discovering — and missing her friend Heather Heyer, who was killed after the Unite the Right rally in 2017 — Edwards created that 2019 show, “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For,” as part of her new dedication to “learn what I can from these women and see how I can be the change I wanted to see.”
Audiences shared her fascination.
“During intermission, the audience, which was about 60% to 65% white, came up and said, ‘This is amazing. You need to do it again,’’’ Edwards said. “Then COVID happened.”
Edwards’ new, expanded production, “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: Our Ancestors Breathing,” will be presented online by Live Arts and Writers Remembered: A Literary Collective of Black Women at 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The production was filmed and edited by Light House Studio.
Joining writer and director Edwards in the cast are Vivian Feggans, Yomika Alexander, Atalaya Sergi, Diane Brown Townes, Kathy English Holt, Ti Ames and Betty James. Drummers and dancers include Agyei Edwards, Navi Sheldon, Mikalah Davis and Yolanda Ackles.
Together, they’re offering everyone a chance to learn about Black women who were committed to fighting racism and limited opportunities with education and achievement. Edwards particularly hopes young people will use the show as a springboard to educate themselves about Nannie Helen Burroughs, Lucy Craft Laney, Charlotte Hawkins Brown, Bethune and other educators whose contributions often get left out of the history curriculum. And she’d like for young people to realize “that there is a light inside them, and they need to share it.”
It’s important for children to grow up learning about Black achievement, she said.
“Being an activist has always been part of my DNA,” Edwards said. “I love the human race. My spirit is very open and free, and I love to connect with the human race. I was born into the Black family.
“If your only exposure to Black people is what you see in the news, you are poorly educated. We are blessed to have the opportunity to educate ourselves. We need to be educated about each other.”
If watching the show together as a family or a group of friends this weekend inspires you to learn more about the contributions of Black women, Edwards offers a few suggestions for your reading list. She recommended “Brainwashed: Challenging the Myth of Black Inferiority” by Tom Burrell, “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Jacobs and “A Forgotten Sisterhood: Pioneering Black Women Educators and Activists in the Jim Crow South” by Audrey Thomas McCluskey.
“I’m not going to erase people’s miscreations in one production,” Edwards said. Following the show by digging into their own research and reflection can enable families and friends “to have some serious talks about what it means to be in the human race,” she said.
“It is my purpose to lead with love,” Edwards said. “If you do just one thing, treat each other as you would be treated, and that alone is a demonstration of love.”
Tickets for “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: Our Ancestors Breathing” are sold on a pay-what-you-can basis; there’s a suggested guideline of $20 per household. Go to livearts.org or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext, 123, to reserve your tickets in advance, and you will receive a Zoom link and the instructions you need to attend the livestreamed performance. For more information, or to access technical; assistance, go to livearts.org.