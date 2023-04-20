It's 1932 in Cookham, England, and a playwright and his actress wife have fled home to their country manor after a disaster of an opening night back in London. Their hopes for some peace and quiet to regroup soon get dashed in hilarious fashion.

Persimmon Tree Players' new production of Rob Urbinati's "Death by Design." which opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, gives audience members an opportunity to decide how they'd like to savor the action.

If you love mysteries and look forward to following all the clues to solve the puzzle before the characters do, you'll be supplied generously with hints to gather. But if you're worn out after a long week and simply need a chance to get caught up in zany characters' antics for a good laugh, you're also in the right place. If it's date night and you can't quite agree on the seriousness of the content you'd like to consume, you'll both win.

Director Sean Michael McCord said the play often is described as "Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie," and it's both a murder mystery and a comedy.

"It's all silly fun. All the characters are over the top — almost caricatures," McCord said, adding that they're in good hands. You can just sit back and enjoy the comedy and enjoy the characters. We spend the first act tying these bright red ribbons — and the second act untying them, one by one."

The cast includes, in order of appearance, Flavia Ruffner as Bridgit, the Irish maid; Glenn Hussein as Jack, the charming Cockney chauffeur; Stewart Moneymaker as Edward Bennett, the urbane playwright; Andrea Kojan as Sorel Bennett, the glamorous but daffy actress; Tom Green as Walter Pearce, the conservative politician; Jim Campbell is Eric, the Scots radical; Anna Lien as Victoria Van Roth, the artistic bohemian; and Laura Hussein as Alice, the shy visitor.

Tom Green is producer; Pat Macomber and Judy McCarthy are stage managers. Mike Montgomery is sound engineer, Sophie Freshwater is lighting designer and Jen Starkey heads the box office. George Gaige is set engineer, and Chip Staples is set builder. Anna Lien is the costumer.

McCord said he was please by the strong turnout for the Fluvanna County community theater's auditions, and cast members have impressed him with a flair for discovering new aspects of their characters and the story throughout the rehearsal process.

"I don't think I've worked with a more committed and talented cast," McCord said. As opening night approaches, "they love to dive in and explore. I am delighted that there are still little moments, even now, that my actors are still finding. I think that's going to be fun for the audience."

The stage starts to fill up in Act I as characters arrive at the manor house. "Once someone's introduced, they basically stay there," McCord said. "There are lots of subtle clues that are easy to miss."

After a 15-minute intermission, Act II picks up right where the action had paused, and "things start to unravel," the director said.

McCord said that the community theater offers a literal trigger warning in its digital playbill that there will be simulated gunshots supplied by sound effects.

"We realize that this is something, as a responsible theater company, that we should mention," he said.

For tickets — which are $15, $12 for youths, and going quickly — go to https://www.simpletix.com/e/death-by-design-tickets-128286. To learn more about the production, go to persimmontreeplayers.org.