If you’ve forgotten what it’s like to jump in your seat when a character is in peril, this weekend, the team at Four County Players will be only too happy to remind you.

Frederick Knott’s “Wait Until Dark,” set in 1967 in the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam and his blind wife, Susy, is the latest offering in Four County Players’ 50th-anniversary season. An ordinary doll Sam has brought home is not what she seems, and a crew of criminals is determined to get it back by trapping Susy in a terrifying charade.

If you’ve ever seen the taut 1967 film version starring Audrey Hepburn, you’re well aware of why it earned its 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and you’ll quickly find yourself absorbed in the new Barboursville production. It will be presented on the Mainstage at Four County Players at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I think that the inherent drama of the situation is a tense situation, any way you do it,” director Ken Wayne said.

“This isn’t a mystery, where we don’t know what’s going on. It’s a thriller. We’re aware of the danger; Susy is not.”

Wayne’s cast includes Kiri Gardner as Susy, Nick Hagy as Roat, Cole Edwards as Mike, Joey Wharton as Carlino, Graham Crouch as Sam, Kat Sullivan as Gloria, Nick Krecek as Patrolman 1 and Tim Carlson as Patrolman 2. Wayne said he values working with actors “who don’t present the words to me, but live the story.”

Part of the terror factor is that Susy believes she must act to protect her husband from false accusations of criminal activity, but she has no idea how much peril she lands in by trusting the wrong people at the wrong time. Wayne said audiences will savor “this delicious suspense when she realizes what’s happening.”

Susy’s visual differences are a factor in the action — “her blindness plays a big part in how [the con artists’] charade works,” Wayne said — so he and Gardner sought the perspective and advice of Christine Appert, who served as character consultant for Susy. Appert, who is blind, walked around the “Wait Until Dark” set to give Gardner a better sense of how a blind person would navigate its environment and look at the other actors when they spoke.

“We did not want a stereotype or a caricature of playing a blind person,” Wayne said. “The one thing that I want people to feel or appreciate or know is that this is the story of a remarkable woman.”

Wayne, who directed a previous “Wait Until Dar” as a thesis production seven years ago, said it’s important to remember that “Susy is more than her sight.” As a visually impaired woman in the 1960s. “someone who has been marginalized and discounted,” Susy has not been recognized for the inner strength and courage she has within her.

“That’s a powerful message in our world today,” Wayne said.

Michael Kneller is production stage manager, lead carpenter and special effects designer. Wendy Novicoff is producer, Sara Conklin is assistant producer, Amy Goffman is costume designer, Jerry King is scenic designer and Meg Hoover and Hannah Vidaver are properties and set dressing designers. Steven Reid is lighting designer, David Hutchins is sound designer and engineer, Larry Friedland is fight choreographer, Sophia Schlicht and Adeline Sokolowski are assistant stage managers, Gary Warwick White and Devynn Thomas are production managers, Jennifer Phelps is theater office manager and Edward Warwick White is marketing director.

Parents should keep in mind that “Wait Until Dark” is not recommended for audience members younger than 13, and no children’s tickets will be sold. The chiller is intended for mature audiences, and it contains adult situations and language, including drug references, frightening moments, violence, the use of weapons — and moments of complete darkness.

Before you buy your tickets, take a look at the latest COVID-19 protocols at http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/.

“Wait Until Dark” can be seen weekends through March 12. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors and students, and all Friday tickets are $10. For tickets and details, go to fourcp.org or call (540) 832-5355.