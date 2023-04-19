"Matilda," based on the Roald Dahl novel about a precocious 5-year-old girl with a passion for books and a talent for telekinesis, also will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the WAHS Auditorium. The show is appropriate for families with school-aged children and brings the book to life with exuberant ensemble numbers, tender solos and and a story within a story that is told through dance.