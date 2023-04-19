Students in Western Albemarle High School's Drama Department will open their spring musical, "Matilda," at 7 p.m. Thursday with a benefit dress-rehearsal fundraiser for the Eric Betthauser Memorial Scholarship.
"Matilda," based on the Roald Dahl novel about a precocious 5-year-old girl with a passion for books and a talent for telekinesis, also will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the WAHS Auditorium. The show is appropriate for families with school-aged children and brings the book to life with exuberant ensemble numbers, tender solos and and a story within a story that is told through dance.
Admission to Thursday's dress rehearsal is by donation to the scholarship fund, which helps graduating students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in performing arts during their time at Western.
Tickets for other performances are $14, $12 in advance; youths and seniors pay $6 and $5, respectively. For information. call (434) 823-8700.