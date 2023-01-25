Virginia Theatre Festival will open season July 7 with 'Cabaret'

Virginia Theatre Festival will open its 2023 season on July 7 with the classic Kander and Ebb musical "Cabaret" at the University of Virginia.

UVa alumnus Matthew Steffens, fresh from serving as associate choreographer on the recent Broadway run of "Into the Woods," will be director and choreographer for "Cabaret," which will run through July 16 in the Culbreth Theatre.

“One of the things we have heard consistently from our patrons is that they missed our longstanding tradition of presenting big musicals,” VTF Artistic Director Jenny Wales said in a news release Wednesday, “and we are so excited to revive that tradition with 'Cabaret.' It is one of those perfectly made musicals, with incredible music and great dancing, along with a prescient storyline, and we are thrilled to welcome Matthew Steffens back for it."

The show’s famed storyline, about the rise of authoritarianism in Germany, offers important lessons about our world today, Wales said. “It is one of those shows that takes you on a ride with this incredible story and amazing orchestrations and you feel like you are a part of the cabaret so much that you sometimes forget what you are actually watching.”

Next will be "Dear Jack, Dear Louise," playwright Ken Ludwig's reimagining of his parents' courtship through letters during World War II. Directed by Claire Karpen, who directed the 2019 Heritage Theatre Festival production of "Steel Magnolias," it will run from July 21 to 30 in the Helms Theatre.

Love grew between Dr. Jack Ludwig, a U.S. Army captain, and aspiring showgirl Louise Rabiner as they shared letters and dreams in an era before texts and FaceTime.

“This is a beautiful, romantic story,” Wales said. “I think what initially drew me to it was this idea of imagining who our parents were before we were a part of their picture. There is also this lovely simplicity in looking back at a time when we didn’t have tools like Facebook and Twitter to easily connect us and we relied on the lovely art of letter writing. There is something in this play for anyone who has ever fallen in love.”

Actor and singer Yolanda Rabun, who thrilled audiences last summer as Nina Simone in the one-woman show "No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone," will return with her band to present "An Evening with Yolanda Rabun" from Aug. 3 to 6 in the Culbreth.

Rabun will sing Broadway show tunes, jazz standards and popular hits spanning decades.

“We were all so blown away by Yolanda’s talents last year,” Wales said, “and we are so excited to welcome her back for an evening that will include Broadway show tunes, jazz standards, and popular hits from across the years. It will be a wonderful way to come together as a community to share an incredible evening of music.”

Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and is supported by the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, UVa Department of Drama and UVa Arts.

Ticket information will be announced in the spring. A membership campaign is giving patrons a chance to support VTF and obtain tickets before public sales begin. For details, go to virginiatheatrefestival.org.