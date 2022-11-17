'Violet' traces young woman's journey to transformation

Audience members settling into their seats at Live Arts this weekend will need to use their imaginations to see the facial deformity that has shaped Violet's life and the way others perceive her. For the young woman in the South of 1964, however, it's all too real.

Violet, played by Mary Catherine Hughes, has embarked on a 900-mile bus trek from her home in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains to seek a televangelist in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She's hoping that the preacher can pray hard enough to make her disfiguring scar go away. On her transformative journey, she meets Flick, an African-American soldier played by Thad Lane, who knows all too well what it's like to be judged by the way others view his face.

"Violet," a musical based on "The Ugliest Pilgrim" by Doris Betts, can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Live Arts's Gibson Theater. It features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley.

What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said.

"I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."

Medlin said the show explores memories of events and the way people remember how events happened.

"It sort of feels like the kinds of things you talk with your grandparents about," Medlin said. "It's sort of a snapshot for us of another time in history."

The cast also features Daniel Hugus as Monty, Bernadette Moran as Young Vi, Bruce Young as Father, Jeannie Jones as Hotel Hooker/Old Lady, Chris Estey as Preacher/Bus Driver/Radio Singer/Ensemble, Hillel Finder as Virgil/Radio Singer/Billy Dean/Ensemble, Davina Jackson as Music Hall Singer/Lula Buffington/Ensemble, Bonita Patton as Almeta/Ensemble and James Scales as Radio Soloist/Leroy Evans/Bus Driver/Ensemble.

The production team also includes Mandy Shuker as production stage manager; Carter Walker as assistant stage manager; Katherine Nies, Graeme Rosner and Laura Collier on the music direction team; Dan Feigert as scenic designer; Laurence Hugo as lighting designer; Joshua Reid as LED engineer; Etta Feigert as lighting programmer; Bruce Young as costume designer; Miriam Halpern as assistant to the costume designer; Maggie Rogers as props designer; Daniel Angell as sound engineer; Daphne Latham as wigs and makeup designer; Megan Moberg as sound A2/bard operator; Phoenix Rose as dresser/backstage crew; and Laura Rikard and Kim Shively as intimacy consultants.

Listen for Kelly Chambers on violin, Carl Hamilton on percussion, Ellis Nolan on bass and Stella Sokolowski on guitar.

Parents deciding whether to bring children and teens should keep in mind that the play contains adult themes and the use of a racial slur.

"This is one that takes a bit more work" for audience members, Medlin said. "For younger families, this is a show that will bring up conversations."

To assist with teaching moments, Live Arts's education department has prepared a study guide that's available at livearts.org.

"This musical absolutely has implications for talking about American history," Medlin said. "You can get a lot from the smaller stories and the smaller events."

An audience talkback session is scheduled to follow the Dec. 8 performance for people who'd like to discuss the play with the creative team and fellow audience members.

Audience members who saw the 2015 production at Heritage Theatre Festival, now Virginia Theatre Festival, saw an earlier version that had been presented in Off-Broadway performances. The version Live Arts's team is using "was sort of streamlined and slimmed down a bit" for Broadway.

After a Thanksgiving holiday break, "Violet" will take the stage again on Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 11.

Tickets are $33 to $28. Three performances are available on a "pay what you can" basis. For tickets and details, go to livearts.org or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.