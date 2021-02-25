Victory Hall Opera's 'Unsung' documentary captures pandemic's impact

“We have seen opera singers on film before, but it has been famous people in glamorous circumstances,” Gordon-Stewart said. “What hasn’t really been shown is the life of the middle-class American opera singer.

“The sacrifices that we make even when we are working aren’t things people think about. It’s pretty precarious for most of us. It’s really a middle-class life — with a lot of risk built in.”

Asking the opera singers to become documentary filmmakers offered a nimble response.

“We still wanted to retain somehow the core of that opera,” she said. “Let’s retain this cast, but try something new — and let them be safe and record from home.”

The choice of “La Traviata” took on nuanced new meanings under unprecedented circumstances.

“It’s the story of a person who is dying of an illness,” Gordon-Stewart said. “Death is omnipresent in this opera. There’s a very strong theme of sacrificing for our children — and finding out what’s important before it’s too late.”