Victory Hall Opera's 'Unsung' documentary captures pandemic's impact

The cast of Victory Hall Opera’s “La Traviata” was hard at work preparing the company’s first mainstream opera production last year when the pandemic added a dramatic plot twist.
As performance and rehearsal spaces shut down abruptly to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the opera’s cast joined a national scramble to find child care and make up for lost income. And, in a development that cut to the core, singing itself was coming under attack, reduced from an art form that gave lives soaring significance to a potentially lethal droplet delivery system.
Miriam Gordon-Stewart, Victory Hall Opera’s artistic director, gathered the cast in a Zoom meeting in June with a fresh idea: Record your lives on your iPhones, and come together safely for a physically distanced recording session to document the promising production in which they’d invested so much time and care.
The result is “Unsung,” a documentary that stars Rachelle Durkin, Carlton Ford, Victor Robertson, Brenda Patterson and Matthew Burns. Gordon-Stewart directed the film.
On-demand streaming of “Unsung” begins at 8 p.m. Saturday on victoryhallopera.org and will remain available through March 27 as part of the opera company’s FLUX21 season.
Gordon-Stewart soon recognized opportunities in the midst of chaos. Documenting the toll that the pandemic took on not only the singers’ professional lives, but also on the artistic calling that shaped their sense of identity, revealed new layers.
“We have seen opera singers on film before, but it has been famous people in glamorous circumstances,” Gordon-Stewart said. “What hasn’t really been shown is the life of the middle-class American opera singer.
“The sacrifices that we make even when we are working aren’t things people think about. It’s pretty precarious for most of us. It’s really a middle-class life — with a lot of risk built in.”
Asking the opera singers to become documentary filmmakers offered a nimble response.
“We still wanted to retain somehow the core of that opera,” she said. “Let’s retain this cast, but try something new — and let them be safe and record from home.”
The choice of “La Traviata” took on nuanced new meanings under unprecedented circumstances.
“It’s the story of a person who is dying of an illness,” Gordon-Stewart said. “Death is omnipresent in this opera. There’s a very strong theme of sacrificing for our children — and finding out what’s important before it’s too late.”
A bittersweet story in the film follows soprano Durkin, the cast’s Violetta, who battled what Gordon-Stewart called a relatively mild case of COVID-19. Durkin made the difficult decision to leave New York City for Perth, Australia, hoping to protect her son, who has asthma. The joy of a moment of playtime on the beach adds a note of hope for the future.
One need not be an opera fan to enjoy such universal themes, the director said.
“You can connect on a visceral level without knowing the story of the opera,” Gordon-Stewart said. “It’s music that will hit you in the soul.”
Go to victoryhallopera.ticketspice.com for tickets, which are $10.
It’s also possible to order a two-CD soundtrack for $20. The set captures the chamber version of “La Traviata” arranged by cast member Patterson, Victory Hall Opera’s co-founder, and recorded by Grammy Award-winning sound producer Blanton Alspaugh.
For details, go to victoryhallopera.org.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com