Opera singers are accustomed to learning new languages to make sure their performances shine. As part of her preparation for Victory Hall Opera's new production, "Orpheus & Erica," soprano Jennifer Zetlan has been learning American Sign Language.

She has discovered that a poem presented in ASL "is like an aria."

"Deaf poetry is its own opera," Zetlan said. "It's music that we can't hear. It's stunning."

A cast of Deaf actors and hearing opera singers will perform "Orpheus & Erica" at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and March 25 at Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia. Christine Brandes will conduct the opera, which will be in Italian with English supertitles.

The production is co-directed by Alek Lev and Victory Hall Opera artistic director Miriam Gordon-Stewart, who wrote new text for the production. Poetry by Gregory Orr will be performed in ASL, as translated by Willy Conley.

Christoph Willibald Gluck's famous 1762 opera "Orfeo ed Euridice" has touched hearts for centuries by sharing a tale from classical mythology about the lengths lovers will go to for love through opera's heart-tugging storytelling style. In the local production, look for Brenda Patterson as Orpheus, Zetlan as Eurydice and countertenor Chuanyuan Liu as Amore.

'I've been bitten by a snake, and I am away in the underworld — and Orpheus comes to drag me back," Zetlan said.

Victory Hall Opera's new production conveys the enduring freshness of Gluck's story while bringing its themes forward into a 21st-century story of love and the fear of loss that follows a couple and doctor on a journey into illness and fertility.

Two prominent Deaf actors — John Maucere and Amber Zion — play the modern couple, Orson and Erica, and Warren "Wawa" Snipe portrays Phoenix.

Listen for the UVa Chamber Singers, prepared by Michael Slon, as the chorus.

"What's great about Miriam's play is it's Orpheus in a modern context," Zetlan said, with themes of enduring love and "cheating death" in a setting of modern medical complexities from the headlines that's more familiar to today's audiences.

"The old story is made new again through this adaptation," Maucere said.

"Orpheus & Erica" is the fruit of an ongoing artistic collaboration among Victory Hall Opera singers and creative team members and a team of Deaf theater professionals, and the culmination of the artists' 2020 "Breaking the Sound Barrier" workshop.

Teaming up with Deaf performers has been a real pleasure," Zetlan said. She called the Deaf performers' movement style "musical" and said the collaboration is fueling constant creative discoveries.

"I'm consistently mesmerized in rehearsal at happy accidents," Zetlan said. "We have two directors who are able to work with both casts adroitly."

"We have interpreters in the room always. The visual signaling? We have to step that up to make sure everyone's on the same page."

Maucere said having excellent ASL interpreters on hand has been important, as has having experienced directors — one in opera and one in Deaf theater.

Maucere, as Lev interpreted, has enjoyed diving into "Deaf roles created especially for us."

Audiences, "whether you are Deaf or hearing, are going to have this really unique experience." Maucere said.

As for Zetlan's language studies, she said she'll continue learning ASL after the production ends. She's smitten.

"I'm so in love with the language," Zetlan said. "It's a direct communication you can't duplicate in direct speech."

Tickets are $35; students get in for free, but tickets are required through artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For details about the opera company, go to www.victoryhallopera.org.