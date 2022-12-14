 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victory Hall Opera's new season includes Deaf production

Victory Hall Opera’s new season will include the local opera company’s first Deaf opera and its first national tour.

“Orpheus & Erica: A Deaf Opera,” which includes Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with Willy Conley and poetry by Gregory Orr, will be presented March 21, 23 and 25, 2023, at Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia in Italian and ASL with English supertitles.

It will be directed by Alek Lev and Gordon-Stewart, and Christine Brandes will conduct. The UVa Chamber Singers, led by Michael Slon, also will participate.

Stars will include Brenda Patterson, John Maucere, Jennifer Zetlan, Amber Zion, Chuanyuan Liu and WAWA Snipe.

“Evidence of Things Not Seen,” a cycle of 36 songs for four voices and piano by Ned Rorem, will be performed on a multi-city tour of the composer’s rarely performed masterwork. Rorem died in November. Concerts in fall 2023, which will include performances in Charlottesville, Richmond and Washington, D.C., as well as New York’s Merkin Hall at Lincoln Center and Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, will be announced later.

It will include soprano Gordon-Stewart, mezzo-soprano Patterson, tenor Will Ferguson, baritone Randall Scarlata and pianist Laura Ward. Together, they’ll share texts by Auden, Whitman, Doty, Frost, Goodman, Yeats, St. Vincent Millay, Kenyon, Hughes, Roethke, Housman, Monette, E.B. Browning and others.

For details, go to victoryhallopera.org.

