UVa's new MFA Acting Company is streaming two productions

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will introduce audience members to its new MFA Acting Company in two one-act plays that will stream from Thursday through Sunday on the ShowTix4U platform. UVa Drama professor Colleen Kelly, head of the MFA professional actor training program, is directing both plays; Denise Stewart is assistant director.

The masked actors will be recorded live on video on the Culbreth Theatre stage while they observe proper social distancing from each other. There will be no in-person audience. Together, they will perform “Death of the Author” by Steven Drukman and “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, in a translation by Christopher Hampton.

“Death of the Author” will be streamed at 9 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50415.

“God of Carnage” will be streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50413.