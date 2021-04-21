UVa's new MFA Acting Company is streaming two productions

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will introduce audience members to its new MFA Acting Company in two one-act plays that will stream from Thursday through Sunday on the ShowTix4U platform. UVa Drama professor Colleen Kelly, head of the MFA professional actor training program, is directing both plays; Denise Stewart is assistant director.
The masked actors will be recorded live on video on the Culbreth Theatre stage while they observe proper social distancing from each other. There will be no in-person audience. Together, they will perform “Death of the Author” by Steven Drukman and “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, in a translation by Christopher Hampton.
“Death of the Author” will be streamed at 9 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50415.
“God of Carnage” will be streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50413.
“Death of the Author” follows Bradley, a college senior who is nearing graduation from a prestigious university when he faces accusations of plagiarism in his final paper for an English class. Bradley and his instructor, Jeff, see the situation very differently, and the play prompts audience members to think about concepts of absolute right and absolute wrong.
In 2009, “God of Carnage” picked up a Tony Award for best play and an Olivier Award for best comedy. Two couples try to stand up for their children after a playground fight, and they have to figure out how to do so without resortin to juvenile behavior of their own. The play challenges the actors to capture the parents’ personalities as they change from moment to moment in the heat of emotion.
Both productions are free.
A virtual talkback session with the actors will follow each of Sunday’s performances. Learn more at https://drama.virginia.edu/stage.